Synergies Work and ZenBusiness Team Up To Make Starting a Business Easy for Entrepreneurs With Disabilities

ZenBusiness will help simplify the process of starting a business for aspiring business owners in the Synergies Work i2i program

ATLANTA and AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergies Work , an Atlanta nonprofit that supports entrepreneurs with disabilities, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with ZenBusiness , a one-stop tech platform that helps entrepreneurs launch, run, and grow the business of their dreams. The partnership will enable participants in the Synergies Work Idea to Incubation (i2i) program to easily register their businesses and complete other filings with ZenBusiness.

Synergies Work, an organization dedicated to helping disabled individuals start their own business, is partnering with ZenBusiness, a Public Benefit Corporation whose mission is to enable and support every entrepreneur on their journey to success. According to the Association for Enterprise Opportunity, there are nearly 7.3 million small business owners with disabilities in the U.S.

Entrepreneurs with disabilities are often cut off from the same support as traditional entrepreneurs and are faced with multiple barriers to entrepreneurship. These barriers span education, health, finances, and access to the networks and resources that are essential to their growth and success. Through this partnership, Synergies Work and ZenBusiness will empower entrepreneurs with disabilities and help bridge the opportunity gaps between the business and disability communities.

"This partnership makes it possible for the entrepreneurs in our i2i program to register their business with speed and ease using the ZenBusiness platform," said Aarti Sahgal, founder and CEO of Synergies Work. "The team at ZenBusiness has been amazing to work with and has gone above and beyond in its commitment to supporting our mission. We couldn't ask for a better partner to join us in helping our participants realize and grow their entrepreneurial visions."

"Everyone should have the opportunity to follow their dreams, which is why we are so proud to partner with such an amazing organization like Synergies Work to make sure that entrepreneurs with disabilities are able to quickly, safely, and easily start their own businesses," said ZenBusiness CEO Ross Buhrdorf. "At the core of our mission is to enable every single person out there to change their lives by taking control of their own professional destiny. We can't wait to see what these new entrepreneurs accomplish."

Synergies Work offers the largest incubator and accelerator program in the United States for individuals with disabilities. This program includes a 10-week incubator where entrepreneurs learn from industry leaders in weekly learning labs, receive one-on-one coaching, and develop their business plans. Following the incubator, the participants join an accelerator program where they receive a minimum of two years of support through funding, mentoring, and continuing education to build sustainability and bridge the gaps between the disability and business community. Since its founding, Synergies Work has helped launch over 70 startups owned by people with disabilities and worked with 200+ entrepreneurs with disabilities. Each year, Synergies Work helps 30+ startups launch and grow through its i2i program.

About ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness, a Public Benefit Corporation, is a one-stop tech platform that helps entrepreneurs launch, run, and grow the business of their dreams. ZenBusiness supports entrepreneurs through incorporation; helps automate their invoicing, payroll, and banking; organizes their expenses and taxes; build their websites; craft their marketing; and give them all the education and inspiration they need to earn customers and turn profits—at an affordable and clear price. By giving entrepreneurs what they need—worry-free services, frontline support, and an all-inclusive platform—ZenBusiness is empowering the next generation of business ownership. Founded in 2017, ZenBusiness is based in Austin, Texas. Visit www.ZenBusiness.com and follow @ZenBusinessInc for more information.

About Synergies Work

Founded in 2016, Synergies Work is the largest business incubator and accelerator for entrepreneurs with disabilities in the United States. Combined with Synergies Work's other programs, the organization serves entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey—from ideation to exit. With the goal of building one world where people with disabilities belong, Synergies Work helps entrepreneurs with disabilities launch, grow, and maintain sustainable small businesses. Its approach is based on a fundamental belief that all individuals have boundless talent, an inherent curiosity to explore, and a passion to succeed. For more information on Synergies Work, visit www.synergieswork.org or contact them at synergies@synergieswork.org .

Media Contact:

Holly Kile

Carabiner Communications

hkile@carabinercomms.com

317.629.2944

View original content:

SOURCE Synergies Work