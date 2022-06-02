PMG and YUPIX Expand Partnership to Launch New Projects In Meta-Reality

The technology company builds upon collaboration with the luxury development firm by signing four iconic new projects

MIAMI, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YUPIX, a powerfully immersive technology platform that is revolutionizing the real estate industry, announces new partnerships with nationwide developer Property Markets Group ( PMG ) following unparalleled sales in their first project together, E11EVEN Hotel & Residences, co-developed by E11EVEN Partners. This second phase in the ongoing partnership puts four exclusive new residential towers across Miami in front of high-net-worth buyers through multisensory meta-reality tours before construction begins.

Data from YUPIX's meta-reality tours with PMG have shown a high sales conversion rate above 90 percent in multi-million dollar residences. A testament to the technology's power to influence decision making, over $700 million were generated in direct sales over a 5-month period as a result of the YUPIX tours for E11EVEN Residences.

"Our partnership with YUPIX has been extremely successful and we are excited to expand it to our other projects," said Ryan Shear, Managing Partner of PMG. "YUPIX's immersive experience is one of the many reasons why E11EVEN Residences Beyond has been so well received. Virtual Reality and meta technology are tools that help us as developers work more efficiently and help buyers make more informed decisions."

YUPIX's cutting-edge technology will be on display in each building's sales gallery and pop-up activations, allowing prospective buyers to interact with meta-reality simulations of a tower's opulent amenities, panoramic views, and high-design residences. Using high-definition headsets and an acute attention to detail, the tours allow participants to gain a deeper perception of each development - like walking through various unit layouts and visualizing customized finishes. With Miami a booming market for international buyers, YUPIX showcases projects to a global audience by offering tours in cities around the world - from Dubai and New York to Mexico City and Nassau.

"Our technology's hyper-realistic content offers users the opportunity to experience a product from anywhere in the world before construction even begins," said Patricio Navarro, CEO of YUPIX. "It disrupts the industry's traditional sales process; allowing developers to sell the most expensive units and penthouses before breaking ground, which is historically unheard of."

The YUPIX Arena is located at 2811 NW 5 Ave., Miami, FL 33127, and offers tours by appointment only via email yupix@yupix.com or calling 786-362-5368. For more information, please visit YUPIX.com .

View original content:

SOURCE YUPIX