ONGC selects Tachyus technology to optimize mature fields in India

HOUSTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the inception of Tachyus, our goal has been to revolutionize and disrupt the Oil and Gas industry. And that is exactly what we do everyday.

As we look to grow and expand globally it has been vital to align and partner with businesses and companies that share our values and to continuously thrive to create value for our customers.

We are honored and pleased to announce that ONGC has selected Tachyus technology to optimize some of the larger waterflood fields in India.

Working together with our partner SK Oilfield, Tachyus and ONGC will be using Aqueon and Subsurface Back allocation modules in an on-premise deployment.

Tachyus CEO Fernando Gutierrez and CRO Matt Elbert were invited to the contract signature ceremony and are seen here with ONGC authorities.

As we look to the future of Tachyus as a whole, we look forward to continued partnerships with industry leaders in the industry to accelerate the path to Net Zero emissions by optimizing energy production from existing oil and gas fields.

