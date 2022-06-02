Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation in William Blair's 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

BOSTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced today that management is scheduled to participate in William Blair's 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference, on June 9, 2022, at 11:20 a.m. CT.

Further details, a webcast link, and a replay of the presentation, if available, will be posted on the company's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events .

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization, and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com.

