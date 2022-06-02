Ecuador vs. Nigeria Soccer Friendly Tonight at Red Bull Arena SOLD OUT

Tickets no longer available for purchase

HARRISON, N.J. , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMN Sports and Lions Sports Media announced that tonight's international soccer friendly featuring Ecuador and Nigeria at Red Bull Arena (8:30 p.m.) is sold out. There are no more tickets available for purchase. The capacity at Red Bull Arena is 25,000.

CMN Sports and Lions Sports are co-producing the matches. (PRNewsfoto/CMN Sports) (PRNewswire)

After missing the 2018 World Cup, Ecuador will make its return to the global stage in grand fashion on Nov. 21 when it takes on host nation Qatar in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. La Tri will then face the Netherlands and Senegal on Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, respectively, in the group stage of the tournament. The event will mark Ecuador's fourth-ever World Cup appearance.

Led by Argentine manager Gustavo Alfaro, the South Americans had previously qualified for the World Cup in 2002 (Korea/Japan), 2006 (Germany) and 2014 (Brazil).

Nigeria is one of the most successful African nations with six previous World Cup appearances. The Super Eagles, who are currently led by Portuguese manager José Peseiro, have reached the Round of 16 at the global tournament on three occasions (1994, 1998 and 2014) and were crowned champions at the Africa Cup of Nations in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

About CMN Sports

CMN is the leader in live entertainment. As a touring, booking, sports and multicultural marketing agency, our goal is to entertain by creating unique experiences through our events. Henry Cárdenas, entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of CMN, is a pioneer in bringing Latin entertainment and live sport events to the United States. The Chicago-based company with offices in Miami operates through professionals constantly creating cutting-edge experiences and producing the best events in the country. To learn more about CMN and its roster of artists, visit www.cmnevents.com or follow us at @cmnevents.

About Lions Sports Media

Lions Sports is the leading company in the development and organization of international soccer matches, especially International Friendly Matches between National A Teams, having held more than 80 matches in the last two years, around the world. To learn more about LIONS, visit https://lionssportsmedia.com/en/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CMN Sports