Telemus Offers Complimentary Financial Planning to Former Ford Employees

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemus Capital, LLC ("Telemus"), an independent wealth advisory firm based in Southfield, Michigan, today announced the firm is offering complimentary financial planning service to all Ford Motor Co. employees affected by the company's recent layoffs.

In late April, Ford Motor Co. confirmed its plan to adjust select U.S. engineering teams by notifying 230 contracted employees and 350 salaried workers that their services were to end by the end of the week due to the company's need for different talents.

"Telemus is committed to supporting those who live and work in our community. We want to help those affected by the recent layoffs at Ford Motor Co. and provide financial advice during this stressful time," said Lyle Wolberg, Telemus CEO and senior financial life advisor. "Our team is available to help these former Ford employees with free objective analysis as they consider financial decisions that will impact their current and future life goals."

Former Ford employees who participate will receive a complimentary financial plan, as well as retirement and social security analysis. Telemus will analyze the workers' expenses and day-to-day financial needs to devise a short-term and long-term strategy to move forward as part of the review.

To participate, Ford workers should visit https://info.telemus.com/complimentary-financial-plan-for-individuals-and-families-impacted-by-the-ford-motors-layoffs

Founded in 2005 as a fee-based RIA committed to upholding a high fiduciary standard, Telemus currently manages and advises on approximately $3 billion in investment assets for wealthy individuals, families and their related interests. Telemus is based in Southfield, Michigan, with offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit telemus.com.

