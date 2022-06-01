SPOC Names Paul Siebenlist as Design and E-Tools Manager

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOC welcomes Paul Siebenlist as the new Design and E-Tools Manager. Paul began his career at Eaton as a Mechanical Designer, and spent the next 27 years driving the company forward through his design, focusing on electrical component packaging for industrial applications. He completed his tenure at Eaton as Lead Technologist, leading a global team in the design of enclosed drives, as well as training users on Cad and PLM tool corporate standards. Paul is certified as an Autodesk Inventor user.

"Paul is a wonderful addition to the team and brings his leadership and a comprehensive knowledge of the design landscape" said Stacey Brooks, Engineering Manager at SPOC. "We're excited to see him continue to grow SPOC's e-tool arsenal and lead the company to the next level of excellence."

In his new role at SPOC, Paul will be leading a team of mechanical engineers and working on next generation mechanical design for SPOC customers. He'll be setting up systems for version control of the documentation for accuracy and keeping users up-to-date with the newest versions. Paul will also oversee conceptual and innovative products for SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies. SPOC GRID provides hybrid micro-grid alternatives to the industry with their smart grid inverters and energy storage systems.

Paul is the proud father of five children, and two grandchildren. In his free time he enjoys visiting them across the country, cycling and golfing. Paul also enjoyed coaching all of his children in sports, mainly club level baseball, through to their high school years.

About SPOC

SPOC is a family of innovative companies specializing in variable speed drive automation and inverter technologies serving the oil and gas, marine, critical power, and energy industries. Applying over 70,000 drives in the harshest applications within the upstream and midstream markets, SPOC is the leader in drives. SPOC's Inverter Technologies provide electrical alternatives the industry has never seen before with smart grid inverters and energy storage systems. SPOC Automation. Produce More. Spend Less. To learn more about SPOC Automation visit www.spocautomation.com

