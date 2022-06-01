Modern Health Heroes Awards Launched to Recognize HR Professionals and Mental Health Care Providers

The inaugural award program will honor individuals for the mental health and wellness impact they made on organizations and communities

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health, a leading workplace mental health platform supporting enterprises globally, today introduces a new industry awards program called "Modern Health Heroes" to recognize HR professionals and licensed mental health care providers who have gone above and beyond to support mental health and the general well-being of people, both at work and in their personal lives.

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches and licensed therapists, all available in a single app. (PRNewsfoto/Modern Health) (PRNewswire)

Before the pandemic, there were 51.5 million U.S. adults, or one in five people, living with mental health issues. The pandemic only accelerated this - in 2020, Modern Health's research found more than half of U.S. adults experienced more stress and anxiety that year than at any other time in their lives. This combination of an unprecedented global pandemic, deep political divisions, race related violence, and societal unrest has resulted in a global mental health crisis.

"We've seen mental health issues rising rapidly and unfortunately we don't have enough therapists in the world to care for everyone who needs it. This has put enormous pressure on mental health care providers who have had to step up to support however they can," said Modern Health's Vice President of Clinical Strategy & Research, Dr. Myra Altman. "We wanted to take a moment to recognize those mental health care providers who are still dealing with the mental health fallout of what has been an incredibly challenging few years."

In its first year, Modern Health Heroes will recognize individuals in the U.S. in two categories:

HR leaders: who have made a positive impact on an organization's workplace culture and the mental well-being of its employees.

Licensed mental health care providers: who have made a positive impact on the patients and the communities they serve.

Nominations can be submitted here starting today through July 13, 2022. Submissions will be judged by a panel of licensed mental health care professionals and HR leaders, representing diverse perspectives and expertise in their respective fields.

"The role of an HR leader has never been more important or complex," said Modern Health's Chief People Officer, Maureen Calabrese. "A strong employee experience is one of the most critical aspects of a company's ability to recruit and retain talent in a world where people are the number one driver of company performance. HR professionals are the backbone of this effort, setting the tone for company culture, building end-to-end employee experiences, and implementing it all with an eye towards equity and belonging. The last few years have really spotlighted the incredible value of our HR teams as they've become the most important voice in the room and have, in some cases, shown incredible innovation and resiliency."

This year's Modern Health Heroes selection panel will include:

The winners and honorees will be officially announced at Modern Health's global industry conference, Elevate, which takes place Sept. 7-8, 2022. In addition, winners and honorees will be featured in Quartz, this year's media partner, and will receive a digital award badge.

For each category winner, Modern Health will donate $500 to the winners' mental health non-profit organization of choice.

