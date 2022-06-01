Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain to Celebrate HARD ROCK LIVE Grand Opening on June 3rd

The new cutting-edge audio-visual entertainment venue will kick off its entertainment offerings with an exclusive performance from Grammy-winning group Maroon 5

WHEATLAND, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is unveiling the newly finished HARD ROCK LIVE music and entertainment venue, which will officially open on June 3, 2022. To celebrate this momentous occasion, the grand opening party on Friday will feature an exclusive, sold-out performance from Grammy-winning and four-time platinum group, MAROON 5 – the first of many world-renowned artists to grace the stage of the cutting-edge audio-visual entertainment venue at Hard Rock Sacramento.

With a design approach focused on innovative staging, the latest technology and unrivaled guest amenities, HARD ROCK LIVE will serve as a flexible event center with the capability to host a multitude of programs including live shows, a variety of premier sporting events, galas and more. The venue features up to 2,500 seats or over 3,000 occupants for general admission, with no spectator further than 140-feet from the stage. In addition, the destination will offer a second-level mezzanine with VIP skyboxes and balcony seating, creating an intimate setting that will offer some of the most compelling experiences and sightlines in the market. Guests can also enjoy Hard Rock memorabilia cases displaying more than 40 iconic pieces, a photo booth, and a full-service bar.

"Live music and entertainment are fundamental attributes of the Hard Rock brand," says Mark Birtha, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. "We are so excited to be able to provide unmatched entertainment experiences from premier talent, in a venue unlike any other in the Sacramento region. The HARD ROCK LIVE at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will become the place for live entertainment and will continue to provide world class amenities, entertainment, and support to the community."

HARD ROCK LIVE will additionally serve as a community resource in regional emergencies. Design of the building, overseen by leaders of the Estom Yumeka Maidu Tribe of the Enterprise Rancheria, was purposeful to serve as an emergency shelter for up to 1,000 people, if needed.

"The Hard Rock's latest expansion shows the company's continuing commitment to the Yuba-Sutter community and gives visitors another reason to visit our area," says Gary Bradford, the Yuba County Supervisor whose district includes Hard Rock Sacramento. "We are very excited about the great entertainment options that will now be available at HARD ROCK LIVE!"

Prior to opening, HARD ROCK LIVE hosted a local community fundraiser concert featuring regional acts Tyler Rich and Temecula Road. The event raised over $50,000 which was donated to support local charities Yuba Sutter Colusa United Way, SayLove, and the Yuba Sutter K-9 Association.

"We have created an amazing destination property coupled with an unparalleled partnership with Hard Rock International. Our Tribal Council and Enterprise membership are committed to the long-term vision of growth and prosperity for all those involved," added Glenda Nelson, Tribal Chairwoman, Enterprise Rancheria of Estom Yumeka Maidu, owners of the Hard Rock Sacramento. "More than two million people visited the Hard Rock Sacramento last year. We are thrilled to complete our second phase of expansion in less than 3 years of operation, allowing us to expand all the ways we give back."

Friedmutter Design Group is the architect of record for HARD ROCK LIVE. Scéno Plus is the venue's theater and interior designer. HARD ROCK LIVE at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will mark the sixth project between Scéno Plus and the Hard Rock brand. Local contractor Moorefield Construction is overseeing the construction. Live Nation is the venue's partner for booking national touring talent.

Photo assets from the local community fundraiser concert can be found here. For more information about Hard Rock Live Sacramento please visit https://www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com/entertainment/hard-rock-live.

About Hard Rock LIVE at Hard Rock Hotel Casino

The HARD ROCK LIVE is a 2,500-seat state-of-the-art music and multi-event space situated in Yuba County, California, located 35 miles north of Sacramento. It can host live music as well as comedy, MMA and Boxing, as well as marketing, charity, and social events year-round. Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, will be the exclusive talent booking agency for the venue.

About Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain features the latest in live music and entertainment, hospitality, world-class gaming, and exceptional cuisine. The property is Hard Rock's first Vegas-style casino in California and offers a hotel with multiple suite options, a large gaming facility with 1,600 slot machines and 60 table games, along with an outdoor pool and deck area, large meeting space and five unparalleled restaurants. HARD ROCK LIVE is a flexible event center with the capability to host a multitude of programs including live shows, premier sporting events, galas featuring up to 2,500 seats or over 3,500 occupants for general admission, with no spectator further than 140-feet from the stage. The property recently opened ROCKTANE GAS + SMOKE, a new Hard Rock branded state-of-the-art gas service station and drive through smoke shop, the first on the West Coast. The property includes signature brand amenities like the Sound of Your Stay® in-room music program, a Rock Shop®, Unity Store, and a Body Rock® fitness center. Additionally, the project marks a historic partnership between two Native American Tribes – The Seminole Tribe of Florida, owners of Hard Rock International, and Enterprise Rancheria. Owners of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain property, the Estom Yumeka Maidu Tribe of the Enterprise Rancheria is a sovereign Native American Nation offering diverse tribal government services and programs that improve the quality of life for its some 1,000 tribal citizens and surrounding communities in Northern California. For more information on Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain visit www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com.

About Scéno Plus

Founded in 1985 by Patrick Bergé, an architect by training, and Lorraine Berthiaume, a graduate in dramatic arts, Scéno Plus is an internationally renowned family-run company based in Montréal specializing in the design of performance venues and buildings for cultural or recreational use. Since 2020, the two sons of the founders have taken over the company. Olivier Berthiaume-Bergé as President and CEO and Vincent Berthiaume-Bergé as Vice-President and COO. A duo allying Olivier's architectural creativity to Vincent's business sense, CPA, CMA by training. Scéno Plus offers an exclusive approach consisting of integrated services under one roof: architectural and interior design, theatre design, and integration of specialized technology and equipment. To learn more, visit www.scenoplus.com .

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

