Cox Enterprises Invests in the Upper Los Angeles River Watershed Arundo donax Eradication Project

Funding will restore water in the Pacoima Wash in San Fernando Valley, California

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises has chosen to invest $55,000 in the Council for Watershed Health to support the Upper Los Angeles River Watershed Arundo donax Eradication Project. Bonneville Environment Foundation (BEF), a member of the California Water Action Collaborative (CWAC), along with other partners, will lead in the eradication of Arundo donax, grass that can reach up to 20 feet, in the Pacoima Wash located in the San Fernando Valley. This tall perennial grass is threatening California's riparian ecosystems by outcompeting native species, such as willows, for water.

As part of Cox's suitability goals for the communities it serves, this project will offset 11.8 million gallons of water per year.

BEF has substantial expertise in instigating and overseeing water restoration projects. This is done by quantifying the amount of water restored to critically depleted ecosystems, while confirming that a specific amount of water was restored to a dewatered river or stream.

"Sustainability and driving positive environmental change are core to the way Cox does business. We're excited to work with the Bonneville Environmental Foundation to increase water availability for the ecosystem in the Los Angeles Water Basin," said Ira Pearl, vice president of environmental sustainability for Cox Enterprises.

"Locally, it's important that we focus our time and energy on implementing climate adaptation measures created to preserve our water resources and reduce our reliance on imported water," said Jason Casanova, director of planning and information design for the Council for Watershed Health. "That is where tracking and eradicating the highly invasive riparian plant species Arundo donax comes into the picture. This plant is not a species we can ignore. If left to its own devices, we have seen it take over and dominate natural river systems across Southern California."

"We're thrilled that Cox Enterprises continues to invest in sustainability efforts in our region," said Ingo Hentschel, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Communications in California. "Last year, one of our campuses in San Diego was the first solar plus storage project in the country for Cox Communications and this water offset project further demonstrates commitment to positively impacting communities throughout the state."

BEF is overseeing the project in connection the CWAC. CWAC is a group of diverse stakeholders including environmental organizations, food and beverage companies, agricultural producers, etc. that are working together on water issues in California.

About Bonneville Environmental Foundation

BEF is the most trusted, knowledgeable, and proactive partner on water projects in the U.S. Our Business for Water Stewardship™ team unlocks collective corporate action to accelerate real, measurable, and lasting solutions for water, nature, and business. Learn more and join us today at https://www.b-e-f.org/programs/business-for-water-stewardship.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive, and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in clean technology and healthcare. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with nearly $20 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com, or follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises.

