CB&I Recognized with Multiple STI/SPFA Safety Awards

HOUSTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steel Tank Institute/Steel Plate Fabricators Association (STI/SPFA) presented McDermott's storage business, CB&I, with safety awards in three categories during its annual meeting in New Orleans, LA.

The association presents safety awards each year to acknowledge the highest achievements of member companies engaged in shop fabrication, inspection, maintenance and field construction. CB&I had multiple operating groups in North America that were recognized in the following categories:

2021 Safety Diamond Club Award: Fabricators or affiliate members who complete at least one million work hours without a recordable incident for the 2021 calendar year.

2021 Safety Award of Excellence: Member companies whose employees achieved an OSHA Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of zero for the 2021 calendar year.

2021 Safety Award of Achievement: Member companies that accomplished a minimum ten percent reduction in their OSHA TRIR, with no fatalities, during the 2021 calendar year, as compared with the average TRIR for the three previous years.

"Many of our employees routinely work at heights, bending, fitting, welding and testing thick plates of steel while working on tanks and high pressure spheres that store liquids and gases at extreme temperatures," said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I. "Performing this work, under these conditions, without a recordable incident is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team to put safety first in everything we do."

STI/SPFA is a non-profit trade association whose member companies fabricate steel tanks, pipe and pressure vessels for use across various industries.

To view all winners and learn more, visit www.steeltank.com/safety/awards.

About CB&I

CB&I is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks and terminals. With more than 60,000 structures completed throughout its 130-year history, CB&I has the global expertise and strategically located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects. To learn more, visit www.cbi.com.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally focused and globally integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

