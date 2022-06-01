CATALYZE DALLAS NAMES JON BENNETT CHIEF OF STAFF

DALLAS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyze Dallas has named Jon Bennett Chief of Staff, a new role at the company, which specializes in the commercialization of proven intellectual property from the nation's top defense and government research laboratories, as well as Fortune 50 companies. Bennett is a long-time principal of Catalyze, where he has already helped create two scalable businesses, Alpine Advanced Materials and Metro Aerospace, and currently serves as a member of the board for Metro Aerospace.

As Chief of Staff, Bennett will connect both work streams and leadership, easing communication and uniting teams to drive current and future Catalyze businesses forward. In addition to helping identify promising market potential for new companies, Bennett will have clear views across every Catalyze entity and maintain relationships with all of the company's constituents. A seasoned senior executive and entrepreneur, Bennett has a proven record of scaling new ventures at speed, including with Alpine and Metro, and decades of executive leadership in the energy sector.

"Jon has played an integral role in writing the Catalyze story and driving our success," said Tricia D'Cruz, Co-founder and Managing Director for Catalyze Dallas. "His charisma is infectious, and his ability to recognize opportunities is uncanny, but it's his ability to unite teams to execute at pace that most suits him to serve as our first Chief of Staff. He had a wonderful career working with parties on both sides of the aisle and from both the public and private sectors in Washington, D.C. and here in Texas before he came to us."

Prior to his most recent role as Principal for Catalyze Dallas, Bennett served as Senior Vice President at SDL Citadel, where he was responsible for channel development, customer acquisition and new product development. Before that, he was Senior Director External/Governmental Affairs for Energy Future Holdings, TXU Energy, and Luminant, where he designed and directed advocacy strategies and tactical plans on policy issues that won support from both federal and state elected officials. In his early career, Bennett held leadership positions in operations, finance and strategy at Oncor Electric Delivery, the largest electric utility conglomerate in Texas.

Acquiring underperforming business units and purpose-built assets, Catalyze launches successful entrepreneurial ventures with proven expertise and capital. Current portfolio companies include Alpine Advanced Materials, which delivers lightweight custom-engineered composite parts, and Metro Aerospace, a leader in certified 3D printed aerospace components, both of which have found new markets and uses since being licensed by Catalyze. Its founders have twice been recognized as Entrepreneur Of The Year finalists by Ernst & Young.

Bennett graduated from Texas A&M University Central Texas with an M.S. in Management and a B.S. in Electronics. He has served on the Texas Advisory Board for the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition for over seven years.

About Catalyze Dallas

Catalyze Dallas launches scalable companies that accelerate commercialization of intellectual property sourced from the world's most innovative global corporations, monetizing significant investments in innovation. Partnering with more than a dozen of the most respected industry leaders, Catalyze assesses hundreds of technology assets and business units each year, selecting only the most promising for spin-out into our entrepreneurial portfolio companies.

The Catalyze model speeds time-to-market for key technologies, which then helps inspire and retain innovators as they realize the fulfillment of their products in actual commercial applications. Creating scalable businesses to launch intellectual property into broad markets, Catalyze Dallas ultimately facilitates technological proliferation and accretive profit for its customers with low financial and reputational risk. For more information, visit www.catalyzedallas.com.

