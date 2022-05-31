MEDSIR participates in a project of the Horizon Europe Program for the creation of a personalized medicine platform in lung cancer

BARCELONA, Spain, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The I3LUNG project, which aims to offer better treatment to lung cancer patients based on artificial intelligence, has recently been approved by the European Commission. This initiative has been promoted by the Instituto Nazionale dei Tumori in Milan and several European organizations, including MEDSIR, an independent oncology research company based in Spain. The project will be funded with 10 million euros under the Horizon Europe Programme, which aims to promote research and innovation to increase the competitiveness of the European Union.

I3LUNG is a cutting-edge research initiative to help physicians and patients select the best treatment in advanced lung cancer, tailored to the specific needs of each individual. The project plans to develop and validate an international open access platform that generates predictive models of treatment response by integrating a wide range of information, including the clinical and molecular characteristics of the tumor, but also radiological imaging data. In addition, the model will integrate the experiences and preferences of patients who will also be considered, promoting active collaboration by patients in decision-making. The analysis of this information is used by artificial intelligence and, in particular, by deep and machine learning methodologies.

In the words of Alicia García, Scientific Director of MEDSIR, "this project is born from an unmet clinical need in the field of non-small cell lung cancer, which is the lack of biomarkers that predict the response of affected patients to treatments based on immunotherapy."

This initiative is expected to generate new therapeutic guidelines for clinical practice in lung cancer and will support the growth of digital diagnostic tools in European industry.

About MEDSIR

MEDSIR, founded in 2012 by experts in oncology, is a company based in Spain and the United States, dedicated to independent clinical research, capable of managing all phases of a clinical trial, from the design of the study and the search for funding to the publication of the results, and integrates technology to streamline all stages of the process.

