SEOUL, South Korea, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 27th, BORANETWORK (CEO Song Gye-han) announced that a non-fungible token (hereinafter NFT) project 'Meta Toy DragonZ (MTDZ)' of the multi-channel network (hereinafter MCN) Sandbox Network (CEO Lee Pil-sung) will be onboarded to BORA.

BORANETWORK Announces Onboarding of ‘Meta Toy DragonZ’ by Sandbox Network (PRNewswire)

'Meta Toy DragonZ' is a project operated by Sandbox Network, a leading digital entertainment company in the MCN industry. Based on pixel art, it sequentially presents various Web 3.0-based metaverse business works such as PFP (Profile Picture) NFT as well as P2E (Play to Earn) games, etc.

In particular, in the first quarter of last year, the company launched PFP NFT using the intellectual property of 'Meta Toy DragonZ' and immediately sold everything, proving the potential of the NFT market again.

BORANETWORK will support transactions in the BORA PORTAL marketplace of 'Meta Toy DragonZ NFT through this joint project. In addition, it plans to support the exchange of game goods used in the 'MTDZ' game through BORA, which is scheduled to be released later.

To celebrate this onboarding, the BORANETWORK will hold an event exclusively for 'Meta Toy DragonZ'.

First, by June 10th, a wallet that registered the "Meta Toy DragonZ" NFT on the sales list will be randomly drawn at the BORA PORTAL marketplace and will be given "tBORA" that can be converted into game goods.

In addition, 'tBORA' will be presented through a lottery to users who retweeted the official tweet of 'Meta Toy DragonZ Bora Onboarding' by June 7.

BORANETWORK CBO Lim Young-joon said, "I am truly happy that 'Meta Toy DragonZ' has shown new potential in the NFT market and that 'Meta Toy DragonZ' has been onboarded to BORA," adding, "We will do our best to expand the influence of 'MTDZ' IP by actively utilizing the platform operating know-how of the BORANETWORK."

The services provided by BORA PORTAL can be checked through the BORA PORTAL website.

