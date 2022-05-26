WOW! Prepares for the 2022 Hurricane Season

Broadband provider fortifies network and emergency response teams in addition to sharing preparation tips for residents in southern footprint

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company is preparing for the upcoming 2022 hurricane season by fortifying its network, testing resiliency and updating crisis and business continuity plans in its southern markets. In anticipation of increased hurricane activity this year, WOW! is ensuring emergency response teams are prepared to quickly address service interruptions that may result from hurricanes or tropical storms.

According to the latest forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which starts on June 1, will have above-average activity and the Atlantic region is predicted to experience between 14-21 named storms and six to 10 could become hurricanes. In response to imminent storms, WOW! will mobilize mission critical teams and resources to respond to any reported outages as safely and quickly as possible.

"Internet access is absolutely crucial in the wake of storms, to allow people to stay connected with friends, family and critical resources," said Ed Sesi, vice president of operations for WOW!. "WOW! is doing everything it can to prepare our systems for this year's hurricane season and has put plans in place to quickly respond to any storm-related service issues."

WOW! is sharing the following tips and resources with its customers and residents in WOW!'s southern markets in anticipation of storms this hurricane season.

WOW! Hurricane and Tropical Storm Tips:

WOW! recommends residents preload the wowway.com website on their mobile devices prior to any storm and have the WOW! customer service phone number 1-855- 4-WOW-WAY written down in the event they need to report an outage.

The most effective way for residents to receive real-time updates on their WOW! services in areas impacted by a hurricane or tropical storm is to visit wowway.com or to call 1-855-4-WOW-WAY.

Program emergency contact numbers and e-mail addresses into your phone including the police and fire departments, nearest hospital and important friends or family members.

Keep mobile devices fully charged and dry while electrical power is still functional. Have a backup power supply, like a car charger or a portable battery, if possible and a safe, dry place to keep devices. Plastic zipper bags can be utilized for additional protection from water damage.

If you are likely to lose electrical power, WOW! recommends unplugging equipment or using surge protectors to protect devices from damage when power is restored.

If customers have electrical power but WOW! service is not functional, WOW! recommends customers restart or reset devices, including wireless gateways, modems, routers and cable boxes.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

