Michigan Production Company Kyyba Films Set to Premiere 18½, a Watergate Story at Emagine Birmingham 8

DETROIT, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- June 3-9, 2022, Kyyba Films will premiere its newest release, "18½," at the Emagine Birmingham 8 (located at 211 S Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham, MI 48009) where Michigan roots play a starring role. This thriller/comedy humorously crafts its narrative into the notorious gap in Nixon's Watergate scandal in 1974. The story revolves around a fictional White House transcriber who finds the only copy of the infamous 18½-minute gap in Nixon's Watergate tapes, but her attempts to leak it to the press run afoul of hippies, swingers, and nefarious forces.

"It's a very proud moment for Kyyba Films and me to premiere 18 1/2 to our Michigan home base. Stars Bruce Campbell and Ted Raimi began their indie film journeys growing up in the Detroit area, working on Sam Raimi's Evil Dead films," said Tel K. Ganesan. "18 1/2 has screened at 20 film festivals globally and scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. It's a privilege to receive such a positive response."

The "18½" acclaimed cast is led by stars Willa Fitzgerald (Amazon's "Reacher"), John Magaro ("First Cow"), Vondie Curtis Hall ("Harriet"), Catherine Curtin (Netflix's "Stranger Things"), Richard Kind ("Argo"), Sullivan Jones ("The Gilded Age"), Alanna Saunders, Claire Saunders, and the legendary voices of Ted Raimi ("Spider-Man"), Jon Cryer ("Two and a Half Men"), and Bruce Campbell ("Evil Dead") as President Richard Nixon.

Directed by Dan Mirvish, "18½" features a screenplay by Daniel Moya, a story by Dan Mirvish & Daniel Moya, with classic cinematography by Elle Schneider. The film is produced by Dan Mirvish, p.g.a., Daniel Moya, p.g.a. and Terry Keefe. Executive producers are Tel K. Ganesan, Ashwin T. Ganesan, Richard Schenkman, and Sebastian Twardosz. Co-executive producers are Paul Orzulak, Kyra Rogers, Elisabeth Jereski, Jarrod Phillips, Dana Altman, and Frédéric Forestier.

In celebration of Kyyba Films' hometown debut, Cohorts Entertainment CEO Rayford Jackson and Society Columnist Chuck Bennett will host a private cocktail reception on opening night for Executive Producer and Kyyba Films founder Tel K. Ganesan. Esteemed guests, press, and media will enjoy aperitifs, libations, and a Q&A with Tel K. Ganesan surrounding "18 1/2" and Kyyba Films' future in the film industry.

