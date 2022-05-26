LALA announces results of the Acquisition Offer for Lala shares

TORREÓN, Mexico , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry ("LALA") (BMV: LALA B), today announce that BBVA Mexico Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero BBVA México, acting as intermediary, published the results of the Public Tender Offer in terms of article 108 of the Ley del Mercado de Valores, initiated by Trust Number 410541-7, as Offeror, for up to all of the outstanding Series "B" shares of LALA, corresponding to approximately 0.2% of the outstanding shares of LALA at the date of the offer.

Based on the count by the intermediary, 1,189,664 LALA shares were tendered and were accepted by the offeror. As a result, the Offeror, including affiliates and related parties, would be holder, directly or indirectly, of 99.85% of the total outstanding shares of LALA.

About LALA:

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 70 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 29 production plants and 172 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America, and is supported by more than 40,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,500 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 628,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio. Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB".

Limitation of Liability: This press release may contain forecasts or projections which reflect our current views and expectations regarding our performance, business, and future events. Forecasts include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements and may contain words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "in our view", "will likely occur", or some other word or phrase with a similar meaning. These statements are subject to certain risks, unforeseen events, and assumptions. We caution that a significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in this report. In no event will we, nor any of our subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, executives, agents, or employees be liable to third parties (including investors) for any investment, decision or action taken in relation to the information released in this press release or for any consequential special or similar damage. For more information visit: www.lala.com.mx

