InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Cane with 14 Different Ways to Improve Safety (JKK-111)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better cane to increase safety and visibility for users," said an inventor, from Schleswig, Iowa, "so I invented the STEPUP CANE. My design would offer an effective alternative to standard canes as it would incorporate 14 different safety features."

The invention provides an improved design for a cane. In doing so, it prevents the cane from falling when not in use. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added comfort and warmth. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize mobility canes. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JKK-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp