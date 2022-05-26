IFS Named A Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing ERP in 2022

LONDON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that it is positioned in the Leaders category in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing ERP Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49047922, May 2022). The company attributes its continued growth and success to its deep industry expertise, innovative and flexible IFS Cloud solution, and service management expertise.

The IDC MarketScape study provides an assessment of the most popular SaaS and cloud-enabled manufacturing enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solutions and discusses what criteria are most important for manufacturers to consider when assessing/selecting a system. It considers the trends and drivers impacting the global manufacturing industry - including customer and market expectations for more personalised products, deliveries and services, and the unanticipated events and demand shocks - and how digital-first manufacturing organizations are turning their focus to SaaS and cloud-enabled software to provide flexible and agile ERP applications.

The report reinforces the depth and breadth of IFS's manufacturing industry knowledge, noting how IFS Cloud provides solutions across all four manufacturing value chains - asset-oriented (AOVC), brand-oriented (BOVC), engineering-oriented (EOVC), and technology-oriented (TOVC).

Along with deep industry expertise a strength highlighted is IFS field service management software, which stands out as a differentiator, especially as many in the industry continue to suffer from the commoditization of products. Manufacturers will continue to explore new value-add services and servitization to grow revenue or move into new markets.

The IDC MarketScape assesses that IFS Cloud offers a flexible, integrated ERP solution tailored to the needs of manufacturers. IFS Cloud supports mixed-mode manufacturing, covering the full process from design, engineering, estimating, and configuration through to strategic and operational planning, production, delivery, and service.

The report describes how IFS Cloud also supports sustainable manufacturing, a growing investment area for IFS. Besides the digital core of financials, human capital management (HCM), manufacturing and distribution, IFS Cloud, a single product that delivers all the company's solutions and capabilities, also includes enterprise asset management (EAM), product lifecycle management (PLM), field service management (FSM), and CRM. Launched in April 2021, the new value proposition offers new functionalities twice a year, giving customers the option to stay evergreen, but equally offering the flexibility to choose only select updates.

"Disruption remains an ongoing challenge for the manufacturing industry and isn't likely to subside anytime soon. Being able to adapt, be nimble and resilient is essential for enterprises, especially those who have complex operations but are also committed to innovation and the customer experience," said Antony Bourne, SVP Industries at IFS. "Other factors like becoming more sustainable, closing the skills gap and managing the future product/services mix only add to the pressure. At IFS we live and breathe our customers' industries so feel confident that we can help them navigate the path to digitalization, not only to support key business functions but also - and perhaps most excitingly - to propel them towards their most innovative future with new ways of applying technology, whether that's IoT, AI/ML or beyond. He concluded: "The way in which IFS delivers innovation is completely customer-centric and value-focused, to ultimately deliver the high-quality experiences that really matter in their Moment of Service™."

Download the full report here

About IDC MarketScape



The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.



About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers-at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

