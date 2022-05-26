Giving the world a window on Davos discussions

TBD Media Group met the thought leaders impacting our future at the World Economic Forum

LONDON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week saw the World Economic Forum meeting at Davos; as the most influential people in the world met to share ideas, the decisions they made will ultimately affect us all.

This year's conference was themed around "history at a turning point". Post-Covid, we have entered a world of accelerated digital transformation, reappraised our relationship with the natural world and are facing the risk of a new recession. We are looking to industry leaders as the engines of change, yet businesses are under intense pressures, from the speed of change to shifting customer demand and supply chain issues worsened by international conflict.

The Forum has never been more relevant and the ideas discussed need to be shared with the world at large.

Acclaimed production company TBD Media Group returned to Davos in 2022 with a series of case studies and bite-size documentaries on the business leaders that attended the Swiss city to play their role in meeting this critical moment.

TBD Media is cementing their outstanding reputation for reporting on global leaders in business innovation and digitalisation by providing a platform for those addressing the world's problems. TBD Media goes beyond the thinkers and talkers to meet the people who are putting these ideas into practice - the business leaders grappling with the issues and finding real solutions to answer urgent needs.

Andrew Wilson, former Foreign Correspondent for Sky, as well as Tina Dauster, professional TV journalist and moderator, spoke with mobility experts, energy providers and healthcare professionals, taking their learnings to a global online audience.

Paolo Zanini, Founder and CEO at TBD Media Group says: "Davos is where decisions are made about the today and tomorrow of the planet. TBD Media is proud to be part of making the philosophies, and the people behind them, accessible to the global community in an engaging and insightful way."

Zanini says that to create positive change we need to understand the motivation of the people driving change: "History is truly at a turning point: the shockwaves of Covid, conflict in Ukraine and the climate crisis are being felt, and we talked to the people who have control over the levers of action. We found out what they plan to do, how they plan to do it and most importantly, why they make the decisions that they do. We all want a cleaner, fairer, more peaceful world. To achieve that, we need to know the people who will be part of delivering it."

