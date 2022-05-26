F1 star Daniel Ricciardo teams up with crypto exchange OKX

LONDON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren Racing Formula One driver and crypto trading enthusiast, has partnered with OKX, the world-leading crypto trading app and web3 platform. This major multi-year partnership will see the Drive to Survive fan-favourite take on an ambassador role for the crypto exchange during the 2022/23 racing season.

The partnership marries Ricciardo, who has entered his eleventh season in Formula One and second year at McLaren Racing, with OKX, both at the top of their game. Together, OKX and Ricciardo will supercharge the fan experience through a myriad of activities. This will include a global campaign, supported by Ricciardo educating fans on cryptocurrency trading, as well as collaborating with designers from underrepresented communities to create a special edition racing helmet which will be worn during a race.

The relationship will also find new and exciting opportunities that will give Daniel's fans an intimate insight into his crypto trading journey, with the chance to get to know him away from the racetrack.

OKX is Ricciardo's trading platform of choice, along with 20 million other users in over 180 international markets. The partnership with Ricciardo follows the news of OKX becoming the Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team and McLaren Shadow esports Team from 2022, which was announced earlier this month.

The 2022 Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, May 29, will be the first race with Daniel Ricciardo as the official partner of OKX, and will see OKX branding carried on Ricciardo's racing cap.

Of the partnership, Daniel Ricciardo, Formula 1 driver, McLaren Racing, said: "It is an exciting time in the world of crypto, the possibilities are endless. I'm honoured to partner with OKX, who are one the leaders in this space. They truly value their customers, and education, transparency and security is paramount to them. The fan experience is going to be at the centre of everything we do together, so expect big things from us this year. Game on!"

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer at OKX, said: "After spending time with Daniel talking about his passion for crypto trading but more importantly his desire to learn, it was obvious he is a seamless fit for OKX. The loveable F1 favourite will be integral in helping us expand the reach of OKX, supercharge the fan experience and educate new audiences on the benefits of trading responsibly with crypto. We are thrilled to be able to announce our long-term partnership ahead of the iconic Monaco Grand Prix, a race that is so special to Daniel."

OKX is a place where people can trade, invest, and hold thousands of cryptos, digital assets and collectibles. The company is experiencing incredible growth. In 2021, the total trading volume on the platform increased more than 700%, while the number of trades executed on the platform increased 480%.

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading crypto trading app and web3 platform. Trusted by more than 20 million users in over 180 international markets, our fast, secure and efficient platform is the exchange of choice for retail and professional investors globally.

Since 2017, OKX has grown into a global community of people who share a common interest in the power of crypto and decentralized finance, in service of financial freedom. We empower people to learn, trade, game and explore everything crypto within an expansive ecosystem of wealth creation opportunities. Beyond the OKX Exchange, MetaX is our DeFi portal into the world of web3, metaverse gaming, NFTs and the decentralized economy.

