RepVue closes $5 million in new funding to transform how sales professionals make career decisions

With so much of their income tied to performance, sales professionals across all industries want to make fully-informed career decisions. Likewise, in today's war for talent, employers need better data to help them target the right candidates, at the right time, with the right message, to ensure they're hiring sales professionals that best fit their organization.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RepVue, the world's largest and fastest-growing sales organization ratings platform, today announced that it has secured $5 million in seed financing led by S3 Ventures with significant participation from TDF Ventures and existing investors, including Knoll Ventures and Alerion Ventures. In addition, RepVue added new investors GTMfund and Triangle Tweener Fund. Industry leaders such as Kyle Porter, (Salesloft CEO), Alex Estevez (former CFO, Atlassian), and Matt Green (CRO, Sales Assembly) also joined the round.

Only two years after coming out of beta, RepVue users have contributed over 60,000 ratings of 11,000 sales organizations globally. These ratings include data-points on quota attainment, culture, lead flow, compensation, product-market fit and more – making RepVue the most trusted resource for sales professionals seeking up-to-date, detailed insights into prospective employers.

"Over my 20 years as both a sales professional and leader of large sales organizations, I've recognized an acute need for more balanced information in the hiring process, as well as more data-driven decisions by hiring teams. This funding helps realize RepVue's mission to drive transparency into sales organizations and enable sales professionals to discover career opportunities that best fit their skills and experience," according to Ryan Walsh, founder and CEO of RepVue. "RepVue will use the funding to extend its leadership and accelerate growth by hiring additional top talent and expanding its dataset."

RepVue will also invest in its rapidly-growing Employer Data Platform, which enables hiring teams to gain a competitive advantage with unique data insights and targeted access to sales talent. Early adopter customers such as Demand Science, Lob, Highspot, Datadog, Elastic, Metadata.io and others have dramatically improved their talent acquisition funnel with RepVue.

"We partnered with RepVue to increase our talent brand awareness and fill our pipeline with great sales talent. Since onboarding, RepVue has exceeded our expectations and delivered amazing results," said Jenna Kass, Head of Global Recruiting at Highspot. "The data in RepVue enables us to have data-driven conversations with candidates and hiring managers. As Highspot continues to grow, we need to recruit sales professionals quickly, and RepVue is helping us do that with proven success."

"We already knew from firsthand experience that sales hiring is broken, so we were intrigued when we learned of Ryan's vision, the rapid early growth, and the extent to which both job seekers and employers value the company's unique dataset. We are thrilled to partner with the RepVue team, as they transform sales hiring for the better!" said Eric Engineer, Partner at S3 Ventures, who will be joining the company's board of directors.

RepVue, the world's leading sales organization ratings platform, leverages its 60,000-plus user ratings to drive transparency in sales organizations and empower sales professionals to make informed career decisions. Employers are also using the platform to gain a competitive advantage in the hunt for sales talent. Founded by a former go-to-market operating executive with 20 years experience growing and leading private and public sales organizations, RepVue's mission is to democratize the true selling environment of the world's leading sales organizations.

Backed for 17+ years by a philanthropic family with a multi-billion-dollar foundation, we empower visionary founders with the patient capital and true resources required to grow extraordinary, high-impact companies in Business Technology, Digital Experiences, and Healthcare Technology. With $900M+ in assets under management, we lead Seed, Series A, and Series B investments ranging from $500K to $10M with the capacity to invest $20M+ over the life of a company. Learn more at www.s3vc.com.

