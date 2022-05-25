RELIGION OF SPORTS' MAN IN THE ARENA WINS SPORTS EMMY© AWARD FOR OUSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Religion of Sports, the award-winning sports media production company founded by Gotham Chopra, Michael Strahan, and Tom Brady is celebrating a Sports Emmy© Award win in the category of Outstanding Documentary Series, for Man in the Arena: Tom Brady.

2021 logo (PRNewsfoto/Religion of Sports) (PRNewswire)

Beyond this win, Religion of Sports had a total of three Sports Emmy© Award nominations. The 2021 docuseries, Simone vs Herself, which explored mental health with powerhouse athlete Simone Biles was nominated for Outstanding Documentary Series – Serialized, and Man in the Arena was also recognized in the Outstanding Editing Long-Form category.

"I'm incredibly proud of the work we do, the stories we tell here at Religion of Sports, and we are so humbled and honored to receive this recognition for Man In The Arena from the Sports Emmy Awards," said Tom Brady. "We pride ourselves in creating and developing projects that highlight the influential power of sports and the life lessons and values we gain from being part of a team. Thank you to those who watched our series, and we could not be more appreciative to receive this tremendous accolade."

Man in the Arena: Tom Brady is a 10-episode documentary series which explores all the triumphs and tribulations that made Brady the greatest NFL quarterback of all time. Each episode focuses on a single Super Bowl appearance, and everything that led to some of the greatest games in football history, with guest appearances from some of the most influential people in Tom's life to discuss their relationships with the famed athlete. Series guests included Gisele Bündchen, Rob Gronkowski, Tedy Bruschi, Randy Moss, Willie McGinest, and more. All series episodes are available on ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu.

With an ethos of telling stories of greatness manifested, Religion of Sports is well-versed in the space and remains a trusted voice to tell the stories of an array of athletes such as Russell Westbrook, Usain Bolt, Russell Wilson, the late Kobe Bryant, and many more.

Religion of Sports is currently in the process of expanding its content slate and capabilities, recently entering into a partnership with Skydance Media to begin creating scripted content, and with PRX for award-nominated podcasts such as False Idol and Crushed.

About Religion of Sports

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Religion of Sports is an award-winning media company founded by Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, and Gotham Chopra. To believe in the power of sports is to experience religion, and the company's work is defined by thoughtful, elevated stories that explore a range of themes and uncover why sports matter.

Through scripted and unscripted video, podcasts, feature films and social content Religion of Sports distills the spirituality, science and humanity that unites elite performers and people of all kinds. Since its inception, the company has built an impressive array of work in collaboration with the world's most elite athletes, distributed across big- and small-screens for digital broadcast/streaming platforms Facebook Watch, Apple TV+, ESPN, Showtime, Fox Sports, NBC Sports and many more. "Tom vs Time" and "Greatness Code" went on to win Sports Emmy awards.

In 2021, Religion of Sports experienced a banner year, having grown the company exponentially and expanding its production capabilities. In addition, three highly anticipated documentary projects were launched back-to-back in the 3rd and 4th Quarters of 2021, featuring Simone Biles ("Simone vs. Herself"), Russell Westbrook ("Passion Play") and Tom Brady ("Man In The Arena"). On the audio front, the company produced a companion podcast to run alongside the "Man In The Arena" docuseries, and debuted three original, investigative podcasts - "Lost in Sports", "Crushed", and "False Idol" – the latter two of which have been Ambies-nominated for 2022 Best Sports Podcast.

Through the lens of sport, Religion of Sports tells stories that make believers. More at religionofsports.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Religion of Sports