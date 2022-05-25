THE MAYNARD INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES 2022 MAYNARD 200 FELLOWS

57 storytellers, executives, editors, managers and media entrepreneurs comprise largest cohort to date
OAKLAND, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robert C. Maynard Institute for Journalism Education, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding diversity in the news media and dismantling structural racism in newsrooms, announced today the recipients of its 2022 Maynard 200 Fellowship. The fellowship is on track to meet its 2023 goal of cultivating 200 media leaders dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in journalism. The program is supported by the Google News Initiative, the Craig Newmark Philanthropies, The Hearthland Foundation, and The McClatchy Foundation. The Fox Corporation is a sponsor for the 2022 program.
"We look forward to welcoming the Maynard 200 class of 2022, especially as we return to in-person training at our university host site– the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism," said Odette Alcazaren-Keeley, Maynard 200 director. "Our customized curriculum across four tracks, propels the professional acumen of storytellers, frontline editors and managers, newsroom leaders and entrepreneurs, amplifies their diverse voices, and builds allyship grounded in equity and belonging. This is pivotal especially now, in chronicling the crises of our time."
The expanded 2022 cohort will bring together 57 journalists for two weeks of in-person training, plus additional virtual webinars throughout the summer. In the fall, fellows will be paired with industry experts in relevant disciplines in their area of interest, to receive one year of one-to-one mentorship through October 2023.
"Earlier generations of Maynard Institute program alumni have ascended to the highest levels of American journalism. We have great hopes that graduates of Maynard 200 will have similar accomplishments," said Evelyn Hsu, co-executive director of the institute.
Fellows are affiliated with a mix of mainstream, ethnic, local community and niche media, as well as entrepreneurial ventures.
The 2022 Maynard 200 cohort includes:
INVESTIGATIVE STORYTELLING
Lenn Almadin-Thornhill - CourtTV
P. Kenneth Burns - WHYY-FM, Philadelphia
Iridian Casarez - North Coast Journal, Inc.
Stefanos Chen - The New York Times
Jessica Chou - Insider
Tony Daquipa - Oakland Voices
Paresh Dave - Reuters
Emily Elena Dugdale - KPCC Southern California Public Radio/LAist
Amber Ferguson - The Washington Post
William Jermaine Ford - The Washington Informer
Tekendra Parmar - Business Insider
Alison Saldanha - The Seattle Times
Romita Saluja - The Washington Post, Foreign Policy, The Lily, Ms. Magazine, Fuller Project
TaMaryn Waters - Tallahassee Democrat/USA TODAY Network
Aallyah Wright - Capital B News
FRONTLINE EDITORS and MANAGERS
Kristin Bender - KTVU Fox 2
Jasmine Brown - ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
Corinne Chin - The Associated Press
Michael Cruz - The Arizona Republic
Brandon T. Harden - Business Insider
Alexandria Hasenstab - Oregon Public Broadcasting
Bourree Lam - The Wall Street Journal
Yuri Nagano - Bloomberg Industry Group
Ngoc Nguyen -Kaiser Health News
Patricia Peart - Fox News Media
Beena Raghavendran - The New York Times
Joe Ruiz - CNN Politics, CNN
Brianna Tucker - The Washington Post
Neeti Upadhye - The Washington Post
Denise Michelle Watson - The Virginian-Pilot/Daily Press
Christina Yao Lee - Houston Public Media
EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP
Christine Brouwer - ABC/Good Morning America
Laura Janelle Downey - WebMD
Larry Graham - The Diversity Pledge Institute
Renee Haran - Cisco
Miranda Kennedy - NPR Morning Edition
Victor Lim - Chicago Public Media
Marla Jones Newman - Mother Jones
Manuel McDonell Smith - CBS3
Ben Trefny - 91.7 FM KALW Public Media
Marcus Vanderberg - ESPN
Jill Van Why - Fox News Channel/ Fox Business Network
Stephanie Wu - Eater/Vox Media
MEDIA ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Liz Alesse - ABC News Audio
Quinton R. Arthur - QRamone Media
Angelica Cabral - What's Next website and Magazine
Arcynta Childs - Homegirl Media
Priya David Clemens - KQED, PBS TV
Nancy Flores - Austin Vida
Melba Y. Newsome - Coastal Plains Environmental Advocate
Emilya Piansay - Kwest On Media
Shaneen Quarles - Divine Connections and Communications, Inc.
Mariela Santos-Muñiz - BoriMás
Rasheed Shabazz - Oakland Voices
Corey Takahashi - S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, Syracuse University
Michael Tennant - Curiosity Lab / Actually Curious
Lisa D. Tinsley - KISA Public Radio
The Maynard 200 program continues to strengthen the institute's long-standing partnership with USC Annenberg, bound by a shared commitment to accelerate the career advancement of the next generation of media professionals.
About the Maynard Institute for Journalism Education
For more than 40 years, the Maynard Institute has fought to push back against the systemic lack of diversity in the news industry through training, collaborations and convenings. Founded by Robert C. Maynard, the Institute promotes diversity and antiracism in the news media through improved coverage, hiring and business practices. We are creating better representation in America's newsrooms through our Maynard 200 fellowship program, which gives media professionals of color the tools to become skilled storytellers, empowered executives and inspired entrepreneurs. Visit Maynard Institute to learn more.
View original content:
SOURCE The Maynard Institute