Digital Wealth News Expands its Industry Thought Leadership Platform

BOZEMAN, Mont., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Wealth News, a multi-tiered media platform spotlighting news, thought leadership, partner content and industry press in the wealth management and fintech sectors — today announced the expansion of its thought leadership content vertical.

The fast-growing outlet provides industry leaders across the fintech and wealthtech spaces a unique vehicle for their content. Alongside reported news, these pieces help inform the marketplace, allowing decision-makers in financial services and wealth management industry to make better business choices.

Cindy Taylor, Digital Wealth News' Co-Founder and Publisher, said, "We are honored to be the outlet of choice for so many leaders. Every week, I learn something new about how these individuals and their companies are fostering a more efficient, inclusive and safer future for the wealth management industry."

Digital Wealth News featured these new pieces in May, which represent a small fraction of the extensive content available for readers on their website:

- OP-ED: PE RegTech – From SEC Rules to Crypto, Urgency of Digital Solutions for Private Equity Surges

While the "Rule of Three" isn't enshrined in any regulatory code, it is fitting for discussions of regtech in the private equity space today

- Wealthtech Insider: Why Now Is a Crucial Time to Talk About Risk

Many investors still struggle to come to terms with the concept of risk, according to Daniel Crosby from Orion Advisor Solutions

- MARKETING ADVICE: Four Types of Email Marketing Automation to Bolster Your Firm's Outreach Marketing automation allows businesses to target customers with automated messages across marketing channels like email, web & social media.

- JIFFY.ai Illuminations: The Internal Sale of Automation

While owners might want to implement tech at the enterprise level, effective automation drills down to solve problems for each stakeholder

- Fintech Corner: Super-Charging Growth With Data and Deep Integrations

Implementing technology for growth often involves re-visiting core technology to make sure it's still relevant to an advisor's needs

- REAL CLEAR CRYPTO: A 99-Year-Old Company Steps Into The New 'Phygital' World

Wendell August Forges is in the business of crafting metal gift ware and collectibles, but the company is joining the NFT world

- TheALTinvestor: A Fintech That Eats Its Own Fundraising Cooking

CalTier launched a crowd-funded investment raise, harnessing the same regulations it uses to bring investment opportunities to the masses

In addition to its extensive website assets, Digital Wealth News also shares content through weekly newsletters, podcasts, webinars and social media channels. The firm is also partnering on the launch of a new education initiative — DWealth Education. The new outlet is aimed at providing users the knowledge to capitalize on cutting edge technological developments in finance and business, along with certification courses and continuing education credits for certain fields.

About Digital Wealth News

Digital Wealth News is a multi-tiered media platform combining news, thought leadership, partner content and industry press that is focused on the ongoing fintech revolution.

In addition to its flagship website, Digital Wealth News delivers e-newsletters, podcasts, webinars and social media content, while also partnering with financial services clients to amplify their insights. For more information, please visit https://dwealth.news/.

Media Contact:

Donald Cutler

dcutler@haventower.com

View original content:

SOURCE Digital Wealth News