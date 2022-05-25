Arbe to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Solutions, today announced that Kobi Marenko, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in the following investor conferences:

Needham 6th Annual Virtual Automotive Technology Conference

Format: Virtual presentation and one-on-one meetings

When: Tuesday, June 7 at 8:45 am ET

Citi's 2022 Car of the Future Virtual Symposium

Format: Virtual fireside chat

When: Friday, June 10 at 8:00 am ET

Credit Suisse 2022 Mobility Forum

Format: Virtual one-on-one and small group meetings

When: Tuesday, June 21

ROTH 8th Annual London Conference

Format: In-person one-on-one and small group meetings

When: Wednesday, June 22

Live webcasts of all presentations can be accessed from Arbe's Investor Relations website at https://ir.arberobotics.com. For more information regarding these events, please visit Arbe's events page here.

Investors who wish to participate in a virtual or a live (where applicable) meeting with Arbe's management during the conferences may refer to their banking contact or to investors@arberobotics.com.

About Arbe

Arbe (NASDAQ: ARBE), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for Level 2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and the presentations at the four conferences described in this press release may contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including any statements relating to the future market and Arbe's position in the market described and the development of Arbe's products are forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risk factors and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risks described in Arbe's annual report on Form 20-F, as well as the other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

