West Shore Home® Opens Third Location in Texas with New Office and Training Facility in Houston

The company now operates in Austin, Dallas and Houston

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home®, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in the nation, is now operating in Houston, TX. With this new branch, West Shore Home brings the convenience of its one-day installations to the largest city in Texas.

West Shore Home specializes in window, door, and bath remodeling and replacement. Its technology enabled platform allows it to serve its customers quickly and efficiently, from the first phone call to the project design phase, and through the day of installation.

"We are committed to providing the fastest, most convenient home remodeling services in the market," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO, West Shore Home. "With this new branch, we have the ability to reach millions of homeowners in the Houston region with our professional one-day installations."

Founded in 2006, West Shore Home has grown to a national brand with 31 operational locations in 15 states. They include Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia. It has continued national expansion plans with a goal of becoming America's Most Admired Home Remodeling Brand™.

With a mission of Bringing Happiness to Every Home™, the company strives for convenient and hassle-free home improvement. With its iPad design app, homeowners can customize their project from dozens of product combinations. Its one-day installation ensures customers won't be burdened by time consuming remodeling projects.

The Houston branch at 10551 Ella Blvd, Suite 200, Houston, TX 77038 provides office space, sales facilities and a warehouse for custom bath, window and door products. It will add dozens of jobs to the region. Those interested in employment opportunities should visit the company careers link.

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home™ by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

