United Way Worldwide Appoints Alice Archabal as Chief Development Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, United Way Worldwide (UWW) announced the appointment of Alice Archabal as Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer.

Alice Archabal, Chief Development Officer at United Way Worldwide (PRNewswire)

United Way Worldwide announces Alice Archabal as Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer.

In this role, Archabal will provide strategic leadership to drive revenue strategy for UWW and a network of more than 1,100 local United Ways across the globe, across 40 countries and territories. New initiatives will include multi-faceted revenue programs to drive transformational growth network-wide. Archabal will be responsible for cultivating legacy partnerships, building new relationships, and diversifying revenue streams for global impact across corporate, individual, and institutional sources, focusing on long-term sustainability. Since March 20, 2022, Archabal has served in an interim role, and her official appointment takes effect on June 20, 2022.

"I am delighted to join United Way Worldwide and lead fundraising initiatives that will position us to deepen our support in communities worldwide," Archabal said. "Life-saving and future-shaping work in health, education, and economic sustainability are at the forefront of United Way's work. I am thrilled to join the Executive Leadership Team and work with the network in service to this mission".

Archabal, a seasoned fundraising executive, most recently served as Vice President of Market Development, for American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC), the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where she led the regional fundraising teams across the country. She served as Chief Development Officer for the Froedtert Hospital Foundation and the Medical College of Wisconsin where she led lucrative fundraising programs and launched their first joint comprehensive fundraising campaign, raising more than $160 million over three years. Additionally, Archabal led the development and execution of a $600 million comprehensive campaign as Sr. Vice President/Chief Operating Officer for the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Foundation and served as Chief Development Officer for Feeding America.

Archabal is a native of Evantston, Illinois and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology from Ripon College. She resides in Northbrook, Illinois, with her husband, John Archabal and their son John. They enjoy winter sports and lake activities while spending free time in Northern Wisconsin.

About United Way:

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. With global reach and local impact, we're making life better for 48 million people annually. United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit, working in 95% of U.S. communities and 40 countries and territories. That's why we're the mission of choice for 2.5 million volunteers, 7.7 million donors and 45,000 corporate partners in some 1,200 communities. In the wake of COVID-19, we're helping people stay in their homes, stock their pantries, and protect their lives and livelihoods. And we're working to build resilient, equitable communities. Learn more at UnitedWay.org. Follow us: @United Way and #LiveUnited

CONTACT: Omoiye Kinney, omoiye.kinney@uww.unitedway.org

Give. Advocate. Volunteer. LIVE UNITED. (PRNewsFoto/United Way Worldwide) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Way Worldwide