NightDragon, Coalfire Partner to Accelerate Portfolio Compliance and Cybersecurity Readiness

NightDragon companies will benefit from Coalfire expertise in FedRAMP, Cloud Managed Services, and Penetration Testing.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NightDragon and global cybersecurity pioneer Coalfire today announced a partnership to advance the maturity of NightDragon's portfolio companies around key cybersecurity and compliance requirements, including FedRAMP. Backed by Coalfire's expertise, NightDragon companies will be better positioned to deliver targeted and innovative cybersecurity solutions to federal civilian, defense, and state and local agencies as well as commercial industries with compliance and certification requirements.

With more than 20 years of experience, Coalfire combines extensive cloud expertise, industry knowledge, and innovative approaches to fuel the success of NightDragon companies. As one example, Coalfire will partner with NightDragon companies to accelerate their approach to the key government certifications that are necessary to capture that market opportunity, including FedRAMP, CMMC and StateRAMP. Coalfire holds more than 200 cloud security certifications and has supported more than 70% of companies who have earned FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO).

"Advancing compliance and certifications opens the door to an immense world of opportunity for cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy (CSSP) companies in key markets such as the U.S. public sector. Coalfire is a world-class organization helping companies meet FedRAMP and other requirements and we look forward to working closely with them to help our portfolio companies hyperscale their businesses and realize their full potential," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and Managing Director, NightDragon.

In addition, NightDragon portfolio companies can now work with Coalfire for application security assessments, cloud engineering and managed services, and penetration testing. Coalfire employs the largest pen testing team in the U.S. and uncovers more than 4 million vulnerabilities every year leveraging their attack surface management (ASM) platform.

For each of these services, NightDragon companies will benefit from preferred rates and white-glove services once onboarded. Coalfire will also work with NightDragon companies to refine their go-to-market strategies and product roadmaps based on customer feedback, support sales and marketing campaigns to generate demand.

"NightDragon companies are on the forefront of the cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy market. Coalfire is thrilled to collaborate closely with them to advance their own cybersecurity readiness and enable them to accelerate the delivery of their technologies to protect against today's dynamic threat landscape," said Tom McAndrew, CEO of Coalfire.

This partnership builds on pre-existing NightDragon business units, including NightDragon Government Services and NightDragon Go-to-Market Scaling. Other partnerships formed in the interest of helping NightDragon portfolio companies scale include Carahsoft, Optiv, Ingram Micro, Macnica Networks, Exclusive Networks, Merlin Cyber and more.

"One of the great benefits of being a NightDragon portfolio company is the access they provide to leading industry partners like Coalfire. Compliance is at the heart of everything we do at SafeGuard Cyber and we look forward to seeing how we can apply the leading experience and expertise Coalfire has in this area to better serve our customers and accelerate our business," said Chris Lehman, CEO, SafeGuard Cyber.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

About Coalfire

The world's leading organizations – the top 5 cloud service providers, 8 of the top 10 SaaS businesses, and 3 of the top 5 in financial services, healthcare, and ecommerce – rely on Coalfire to strengthen their security postures and secure their digital transformations. As the largest global firm dedicated to cybersecurity, Coalfire delivers a full lifecycle of solutions through professional services, technology platforms, and managed services to help organizations solve their toughest cyber challenges. With more than 20 years of proven cybersecurity leadership, Coalfire combines extensive cloud expertise, advanced technology, and innovative approaches that fuel success. For more information, visit Coalfire.com .

