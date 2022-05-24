Laureate Education to Participate at Upcoming Conferences in June

MIAMI, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) (the "Company") today announced that its management team will host one-on-one and small group meetings at the Bank of America 2022 Emerging Markets Debt and Equity Conference taking place from June 1 to June 3, 2022 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami and the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference taking place from June 7 to June 9, 2022 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston.

Eilif Serck-Hanssen, President and CEO of Laureate Education, Inc., will participate in a fireside chat with analysts and investors at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference. The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at approximately 3:30 PM EST on June 9, 2022 and will be webcast live, and may be accessed through Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Laureate website at www.laureate.net. The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the website for 90 days.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one or small group meeting with the Company's management, please contact a Bank of America or Stifel representative.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, enrolling more than 375,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@laureate.net

Media Contact:

Adam Smith

Laureate Education, Inc.

adam.smith@laureate.net

U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

