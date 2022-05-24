International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local # 5 Provides Notice of Security Incident

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local # 5 ("IBEW") is announcing a recent event that may impact the security of information related to current and retiree members, and their spouses. Although IBEW is unaware of any misuse of this information, IBEW is providing potentially affected individuals with information about the incident, steps taken since discovering the incident, and what a potentially impacted individual can do to better protect against potential misuse of personal information as a result of this incident, should they feel it is appropriate to do so.

On or around February 20, 2022, IBEW became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network. IBEW immediately launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party computer forensic specialists, and determined that its network had been infected with malware which prevented access to certain files on the system. Through our investigation, we determined that, between December 29, 2021 and February 20, 2022, an unauthorized actor may have had access to certain systems that stored personal information. Although we have no evidence of any identity theft or fraud in connection with this incident, IBEW is notifying its current and retiree members, along with potentially impacted spouses of the incident.

As a result, IBEW began an in-depth review of the impacted systems in order to confirm the presence of information related to current and retiree members, and their spouses. While IBEW's investigation is ongoing, it is mailing notice to those whose information may have been impacted out of an abundance of caution because the investigation determined that the following types of information may be impacted for current and retiree members, and their spouses: name, date of birth, and Social Security Number. In that notice, IBEW is providing access to credit monitoring as well as guidance on how to protect against identity theft and fraud, should they feel it is necessary to do so. The notice encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements credit reports, and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and report any suspicious activity immediately to their insurance company, health care provider, or financial institution. The notice also provides additional information on obtaining a free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com, calling 877-322-8228, or contacting the three major credit bureaus directly at: Equifax, P.O. Box 105069, Atlanta, GA, 30348, 1-800-685-1111, www.equifax.com; Experian, P.O. Box 2002, Allen, TX 75013, 888-397-3742, www.experian.com; TransUnion, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016, 800-680-7289, www.transunion.com. Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual's state Attorney General.

If you believe you are potentially impacted by this incident or have additional questions, please contact IBEW at (833) 475-1812, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Central Time, or Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Central time, excluding major U.S. holidays.

