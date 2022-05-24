Falcon's Beyond Partners with Moonbug Entertainment to Expand CoComelon and Blippi Brands into Immersive Entertainment

Through Falcon's IP Expander model, key Moonbug brands will be activated at all-new Curiosity Playground children's edutainment destinations

ORLANDO, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon's Beyond Global, LLC, a trailblazing, global entertainment company that specializes in intellectual property (IP) creation and expansion, today announced a partnership with global entertainment company Moonbug Entertainment to bring to life many of its beloved children's digital brands, starting with CoComelon and Blippi. Leveraging its 360-degree IP Expander model, Falcon's is expanding the IPs, initially, through new immersive edutainment experiences.

CoComelon and Blippi will be activated at Curiosity Playground a new children's-focused experiential edutainment destination that brings to life popular IPs in interactive environments and seamlessly integrates interactive media with hands-on exploration for the entire family. Guests entering the brick-and-mortar edutainment venue created by Falcon's Beyond, encounter four portals offering immersive experiences and attractions based on Falcon's Curiosity Spectrum – science, technology, arts, and nature. Beyond each portal, guests begin a self-guided journey of exploration, interaction, and learning with beloved characters and enriching environments.

"Moonbug's roster of IPs includes many of today's most popular children's properties and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to help bring them to life through our IP Expander flywheel," said Cecil D. Magpuri, CEO of Falcon's Beyond. "Curiosity Playground offers kids and families a place to let curious minds roam free in a safe and stimulating environment populated by the characters and brands they love."

Also in development is exclusive co-branded merchandise featuring CoComelon and Blippi, and the Curiosity Playground brand. Additional popular Moonbug brands and characters will also be featured at Curiosity Playground Kids Camps, currently under development and set to launch in collaboration with Melia Hotels International in resort locations across the globe.

"Our partnership with Falcon's Beyond is not only another step towards our commitment to bringing the best quality content both online and offline to parents and preschoolers across the globe, but also provides a fantastic opportunity for families to experience Moonbug in real life, together," said Susan Vargo, Head of Live Events, Moonbug Entertainment. "Falcon's Beyond is a leader in their field and we are excited to be working with them to bring the magic of our digital IPs to our existing and new audiences."

CoComelon and Blippi join other previously announced children's brands to be featured at Curiosity Playground, including several iconic shows that air on PBS KIDS. These include Dinosaur Train, Odd Squad, and Wild Kratts and Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum.

The first Curiosity Playground will open in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic as part of an all-new signature retail, dining, and entertainment complex called Falcon's Central. Here, Curiosity Playground will be one of four brick-and-mortar, location-based entertainment (LBE) venues featuring iconic IPs as well as original IPs from Falcon's Beyond. Currently under development, the first Falcon's Central will open in phase two of Falcon's forthcoming entertainment destination that will also include its new Katmandu Park Punta Cana, opening in phase one, Fall 2022. Following its Punta Cana debut, Falcon's Central will be rolling out globally to more than a dozen destination resorts operated by Falcon's Beyond.

Since its founding in 2000, Falcon's has collaborated with some of the most respected IP holders on Earth, master planning more than $110 billion worth of development projects, producing revolutionary, award-winning, and immersive experiences, and creating exceptional media content that has lifted global audiences to new heights. Falcon's Beyond is transforming traditional IP deployment channels with its unprecedented 360-degree IP Expander flywheel, simultaneously unleashing the power of physical and digital story immersion and taking fandom to a whole new level.

About Falcon's Beyond

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Falcon's Beyond Global, LLC is a fully integrated, top-tier experiential entertainment development enterprise focusing on a 360° IP Expander Flywheel. The company brings its own proprietary and partner IPs to global markets through owned and operated theme parks, resorts, attractions, patented technologies, feature films, episodic series, consumer products, licensing, and beyond. The company has won numerous design awards and provided design services in 39 countries around the world, turning imagined worlds into reality.

About Moonbug Entertainment

Moonbug Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company behind some of the most popular kids' titles in the world. Moonbug's line-up includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, Little Angel, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, ARPO and many more.

Moonbug's shows are on more than 150 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Super RTL, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, Tencent, Youku and Roku. The company's portfolio currently stands at 29 IPs available in 32 languages and 100+ brand partners.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

