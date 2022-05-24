Centinel Spine Clinical Study for Total Disc Replacement for 2-Level Symptomatic Cervical Disc Disease

SAN ANTONIO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Spine Care Center announced today their 10th patient enrolled in the Centinel Spine, LLC, Multicenter, Prospective, Randomized Controlled Trial Comparing the Safety and Effectiveness of prodisc® C SK and prodisc® C Vivo to Mobi-C® Cervical Disc in the Treatment of Two-Level Symptomatic Cervical Disc Disease (SCDD).

The prodisc® products being used in the trial are built on the prodisc® technology platform, the most widely used Total Disc Replacement system in the world. No other disc replacement system has been studied more, with over 13,000 patients reported on in more than 540 articles over a global clinical usage period of over 30 years. The prodisc technology has been validated with over 125,000 device implantations. The prodisc C Vivo has been used outside the US for over 10 years, and the prodisc C SK device is an evolution of the original prodisc C with a smaller keel design.

The Mobi-C (Zimmer Biomet) is FDA approved for 1- and 2-level use. The prodisc® systems are being investigated for approval by the FDA for multilevel use.

We are excited at Texas Spine Care Center to provide cutting edge technologies to our patients. These investigational implants allow for greater flexibility in the operating room to select the disc replacement that best fits an individual patient's anatomy.

Enrolled patients will be evaluated before surgery as well as after surgery (2 and 6 weeks, 3-, 6-, 12- and 24 months) with each visit taking approximately 1-2 hours. After the 2-year visit, patients may be asked to return annually for follow-up visits up to 7 years. Approximately 20 patients will be included in the study at Texas Spine Care Center with a minimum of 390 in the study overall. Patients with appropriate indications should review their condition with their doctor to determine if involvement in the clinical trial is appropriate. To discuss your eligibility, contact Texas Spine Care Center at 210-802-4662.

For additional information on the clinical trial, including inclusion/exclusion criteria, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04012996

About Dr. Adam Bruggeman

Dr. Adam Bruggeman is a spine surgeon in San Antonio, Texas and founder of Texas Spine Care Center. Dr. Bruggeman is an active member of the American Orthopaedic Association, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, North American Spine Society, TEXPAC Advisory Board Member and the former president of the Texas Orthopaedic Association. Dr. Bruggeman was recently inducted into the Lumbar Spine Research Society which focuses on the promotion and discussion of research with the goal of improving patient care. Dr. Bruggeman obtained his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. Following medical school, he underwent residency at the University of Florida in Gainesville and completed his spine surgery fellowship at South Texas Spinal Clinic in San Antonio, Texas. Outside of his practice and the operating room, Dr. Bruggeman enjoys spending time with his wife and two kids, traveling and playing golf.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the largest privately-held spine company focused on anterior column reconstruction. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success — providing the most robust and clinically-proven Total Disc Replacement and Integrated Interbody™ portfolios in the world.

Centinel Spine derived its name from the "Sentinel Sign", the radiographic confirmation of a successful fusion anterior to the interbody device. For more information about Centinel Spine, please visit www.CentinelSpine.com or www.rediscovermylife.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Centinel Spine and Texas Spine Care Center