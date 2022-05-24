After Nearly 40 Years of Accomplished Service as President and CEO of Charlotte Metro Credit Union, Bob Bruns Announces Retirement

Board of Directors Selects New President and CEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union (CMCU), a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution headquartered in Charlotte, today announced that Bob Bruns will retire as CEO. The Board of Directors has named Eric Gelly President and CEO, effective May 1, 2022. Bruns will continue to serve the credit union as Senior Advisor to the CEO until his effective retirement on October 31, 2022.

Bruns has amassed numerous accomplishments during his nearly 40 years of service to Charlotte Metro's members, growing the credit union from just $5 million in total assets to over $1 billion today. Under his visionary leadership, Charlotte Metro has experienced exponential growth and architected the foundational strategy for long-term success to serve members throughout the communities it services.

"Bob's life-long dedication to our credit union leaves a legacy of service and commitment which has impacted the lives of tens of thousands of members," said Bruce Bellamy, Board Chair, CMCU. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank him for his leadership and inspirational vision over the last four decades. He has been a leader that makes every member of our credit union feel special and every community supported."

Bruns is succeeded by Gelly who joined Charlotte Metro just over two years ago as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Together, Gelly and Bruns have collaborated on the strategic vision for Charlotte Metro's continued growth and expansion plans. Prior to joining Charlotte Metro, Gelly held leadership roles across the credit union industry, serving as President of CUNA Strategic Services; Board Chair of Advanced Fraud Solutions; Executive Director of Carolina Credit Union Services; Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer for Carolinas Credit Union League; and Vice President of Human Resources for Premier Federal Credit Union.

"I am honored and humbled to be appointed to succeed Bob as President and CEO of Charlotte Metro," said Gelly. "Our credit union is entering into an exciting time as we execute our growth plans. We will continue to focus on Charlotte Metro's strategic mission of delivering and growing new opportunities for staff and members as well as enabling communities to prosper."

Gelly's position as President and CEO of Charlotte Metro was effective May 1, 2022.

About Charlotte Metro Credit Union

Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union (CMCU) is a full-service financial institution headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. In 2021, CMCU merged with Premier Federal Credit Union (PFCU), expanding its reach, while maintaining – and strengthening – its local roots in the Carolinas. The combined organization has a membership of more than 92,000 with over $1 billion in assets and 18 branch locations throughout the region. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Charlotte Metro is wholly owned by its members. Learn more at www.cmcu.org.

