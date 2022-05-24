3Degrees expands global climate teams to meet increased customer demand

Company welcomes new European leadership, additional staff, new London office to scale service delivery

LONDON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global climate solutions provider 3Degrees is expanding its footprint to better serve increased demand from organizations responding to the need to take urgent action on climate change around the world. The company is increasing capacity in Europe, a focal point for leading-edge climate work, by adding new local leadership, increasing staffing, and opening a new office in London.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. and operating as a market leader for nearly 20 years, 3Degrees has further expanded its United Kingdom and European climate consulting practice to serve a growing customer base. As organizations seek additional advisory services to develop and execute global climate and decarbonization strategies, 3Degrees is strengthening its teams across Europe to scale its delivery of full-spectrum solutions to meet these critical needs. The company's new London office joins its existing office in Oslo.

"This expansion is in direct response to rising demand from companies that are accelerating their global decarbonization efforts and setting more aggressive climate targets, such as net zero," said Steve McDougal, CEO. "This investment in our teams and expanded physical presence in Europe and the U.K. will further solidify 3Degrees' ability to deliver a full suite of tailored climate solutions to companies with headquarters, operations, and supply chains in Europe and beyond, helping them take immediate action to address their Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions."

New leadership and expanded Europe teams for 3Degrees' Energy and Climate Practice

3Degrees is pleased to welcome Maureen Bray as Senior Director for its climate consulting group, the Energy and Climate Practice , where she will head up the Climate Strategy team in EMEA. In this role, Maureen leads a group of seasoned advisors who help organizations set and meet their global climate goals, including net zero, carbon neutrality, and science-based targets. Maureen brings more than a decade of sustainability management and consultancy leadership to 3Degrees, most recently serving as International Consultancy Director at Schneider Electric.

"I'm thrilled for this opportunity to support the advancement of 3Degrees' climate consultancy services in EMEA to help our customers set and implement meaningful decarbonization plans," Maureen said. "The company's ambition to further expand capabilities in new geographies is exciting and in line with the growth that we're seeing in the European market, where change is happening at a great pace."

In addition, longtime 3Degrees veteran and Senior Director Tyler Espinoza is relocating to Europe where he will continue to lead the Power Markets side of the consulting practice across all geographies while building out the team in Europe. Tyler will oversee the company's expanded global capabilities to offer a full range of tailored renewable energy solutions, including the sourcing of corporate Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), renewables in supply chains, and 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy. With the quickly evolving energy landscape in Europe, Tyler's presence locally will help 3Degrees deliver expanded advisory support to its customers as they navigate opportunities to maximize the impact of their renewable energy purchases in a way that makes good business sense.

"3Degrees is uniquely positioned to offer our clients a full suite of climate and renewable energy solutions, including PPA implementation and support for their international Energy Attributes Certificate and carbon credit needs," Tyler said. "Not many organizations can do that and I'm excited to deliver these solutions to our European clients."

