QTR Family Wealth Joins High-Growth Investment Group Bison Wealth

QTR brings an established and strong presence in the Central Florida market to Bison Wealth

ATLANTA, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hunter Group, formerly part of Merrill Lynch in Orlando, Fla., is on the move, joining Bison Wealth, a division of Bison Holdings, as QTR Family Wealth (QTR). The dynamic wealth management team, led by industry veterans Wes Hunter, Chad Hunter and Shawn Jiles, oversee and manage $1billion in client family assets and liabilities.

Chuck Rice, CEO of Bison Wealth, states "QTR represents the ideal fit for Bison Wealth. Their creativity and focus on managing their clients' balance sheets are exactly what we look for in advisory teams."

The group operates under a unique philosophy that prioritizes "balanced wealth", a mindset that encompasses the multiple aspects of wealth including family, career, health, philanthropy and aspirations. They have built their team around the needs of business owners and entrepreneurs. Through joining Bison Wealth, QTR will continue expanding upon this concept, helping their clients to plan, protect and prosper.

"Bison's focus on creative solutions for clients, along with our desire to act as true fiduciaries in our clients best interest, are perfectly aligned," says Wes Hunter, Managing Director of QTR. "We look forward to the autonomy that comes with an environment where clients always come first. QTR is an acronym for our vision to help you and your families live a disciplined, well-balanced and flexible life. It stands for 'Quality Time Remaining,' and perfectly correlates to our team's value proposition."

Brad Ball, Founder of Bison Holdings, stated, "QTR represents the perfect anchor for Bison Wealth in the Orlando area. They have an impeccable reputation and strong market presence. We look forward to supporting QTR in delivering unique and competitive solutions to their wealth and institutional clients."

Bison Wealth, a subsidiary of Bison Holdings, is a diverse boutique of investment advisors that seeks to deliver a superior, differentiated client experience. Along with Ball, Bison was co-founded by East Asset Management, the family office of billionaires Terry and Kim Pegula. Bison provides resources to advisors seeking to grow through acquisition or monetize their business, while seamlessly transitioning clients to the next generation of advisors.

Fidelity Institutional® will serve as the custodian for QTR Family Wealth and Bison Wealth. Fidelity Institutional provides a comprehensive clearing and custody platform, brokerage services, trading capabilities, and practice management and consulting to registered investment advisors (RIAs), including strategic acquirers and professional asset managers, as well as retirement recordkeepers, broker-dealer firms, banks, and insurance companies.

"The addition of QTR Family Wealth within Bison Wealth is an exciting milestone for the firm. The expansion of the team and their geographic footprint underscores their long-term commitment to increasing their clients' accessibility to wealth management solutions," said David Canter, Head of the RIA and Family Office Segment at Fidelity Institutional. "We're excited to welcome the QTR team to the Fidelity platform and help support the firm in reaching its business goals."

