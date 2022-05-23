Biomica to Present at the ASCO 2022 Annual Meeting

REHOVOT, Israel, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomica Ltd., an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics, and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), today announced it will be presenting at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting, a conference taking place in Chicago, IL from June 3 to 7, 2022.

The ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) Annual Meeting showcases the most cutting-edge research in clinical oncology and state-of-the-art advanced cancer therapies and is the world's most influential and prominent scientific gathering of the clinical oncology community. Biomica's abstract, entitled "A rationally designed live bacterial consortium for the potentiation of immune checkpoint therapy in solid tumors," was selected for a poster and presentation session at the conference.

Furthermore, the poster has also been selected for the 2022 GRASP Advocate Choice Award. GRASP, which stands for Guiding Researchers and Advocates to Scientific Partnerships, and is a patient-led organization that brings together patients, clinicians, and researchers to exchange ideas and learn from each other to accelerate scientific breakthroughs. This is the third year ASCO is collaborating with GRASP, and this event will take place in parallel with the conference.

Dr. Corinne Maurice-Dror, Biomica's Clinical Oncology advisor, will be presenting on Sunday, June 5, 2022 between 8am and 11am CDT.

Furthermore, Dr. Maurice Dror and Dr. Elran Haber, CEO of Biomica will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference, and those interested should be in touch with the investor or public relations team.

Biomica is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing a dedicated Computational Predictive Biology platform (CPB), licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN, TASE: EVGN). For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com.

Founded in 1964, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. (ASCO®) is committed to the principle that knowledge conquers cancer. Together with the Association for Clinical Oncology, ASCO represents nearly 45,000 oncology professionals who care for people living with cancer. Through research, education, and promotion of high quality, equitable patient care, ASCO works to conquer cancer and create a world where cancer is prevented or cured, and every survivor is healthy. Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation, supports ASCO by funding groundbreaking research and education across cancer's full continuum. ASCO is supported by its affiliate organization, the Conquer Cancer Foundation. Learn more at www.ASCO.org, explore patient education resources at www.Cancer.Net, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

