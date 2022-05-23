Backcountry Taps Infosys and Google Cloud to Create Seamless, Secure Digital Experience for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Solutions from Infosys Cobalt and Cyber Next platform drive transformation while enhancing retailer's security framework

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced it has been selected by Backcountry, a premier online retailer of outdoor gear and apparel, to deliver a seamless and secure digital experience making it even easier for customers to pursue their outdoor passions. Backcountry also uses Google Cloud to fuel its data-driven transformation and help optimize business outcomes with analytics and real-time insights. As the spring and summer seasons ramp up and more consumers embrace outdoor activities, Backcountry will be prepared for a surge of activity with its agile, cloud-driven business model and ability to identify security risks proactively – preventing any disruption to operations and strengthening protection of customer data.

Leveraging Infosys Cobalt and Google Cloud Platform, Backcountry has embarked on a cloud-driven transformation journey to enhance the customer experience and improve its security posture in an increasingly turbulent cyber landscape. Infosys' Cyber Next platform offers Backcountry real-time visibility into security and ransomware risks, allowing the company to proactively mitigate threats and minimize exposure. Infosys has also provided security threat monitoring with its platforms Cyber Watch, a comprehensive security detection and response platform, and Cyber Scan, a vulnerability risk management platform – both of which fortified Backcountry's business operations. Given the volume of ecommerce transactions Backcountry handles every day, these measures are critical to optimizing security and creating a safe digital shopping environment.

Infosys Cobalt solutions accelerated Backcountry's transformation with Google Cloud and introduced new security and resilience features for eCommerce and backend systems, helping Backcountry to not only secure day-to-day customer transactions, but also their larger business platform.

Backcountry's initial shift to the cloud started by selecting Google Cloud as its platform for digital transformation. The company moved its marketing, product, sales, order processing, inventory, and supply chain data into Google BigQuery, giving Backcountry the ability to apply predictive analytics capabilities to its data in one, secure location. In addition, using BigQuery has given Backcountry the ability to quickly identify and respond to changing customer demand while keeping costs low and optimising operations at scale. Backcountry also implemented Looker to help fuel the real-time data analytics needed for financial success – all while operating on Google Cloud's global, secure, and flexible cloud infrastructure.

Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President and Global Head Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said, "COVID-19 fueled a new wave of demand for online retailers like Backcountry, requiring rapid transformation to meet customer expectations. We're delighted to join forces with Backcountry to implement a secure, cloud-first customer experience and build on Infosys Cobalt and Cyber Next platform to continue handling unexpected exigencies with security and quality at the forefront."

"It's been incredible to see how using Google Cloud's secure and global infrastructure and capabilities like Looker and Google BigQuery have furthered Backcountry's ability to deliver exceptional shopping experiences to its customers," said Janet Kennedy, Vice President, North America Regions, Google Cloud. "Backcountry's commitment to its customers is evident in its dedication to digitally transforming its business, and we're proud to support this next phase of its cloud journey."

Vismay Thakkar, VP of Technology, Backcountry, said "As we enter the Spring season and our customers embark on more outdoor adventures, we anticipate heightened demand for our products, which is why we're opening new brick-and-mortar stores to meet their needs in any format. Infosys offers the necessary skills and resources to deliver a secure and seamless customer experience, virtually or in-person, which is why our collaboration is proving to be so powerful."

About Backcountry

From the one-on-one expertise of our Gearheads to our epic selection of the best in both style and performance, Backcountry has been a leading outdoor retailer since 1996. Dialing in your gear closet, exploring your backcountry, recharging with après—Backcountry elevates the entire outdoor experience. In 2018, Backcountry began building its own Gearhead-inspired products; the fast-growing Built By Backcountry ski, MTB, climb, hike, fly fish, and après lines include collabs with brands like GORE-TEX Technology, Burton, and Simms. Seek it, find it, send it—the Goat takes you further.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov/. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

