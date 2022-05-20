Whitecrest Real Estate Celebrates the Completion and Official Grand Opening of Brand-New Luxury Condominium Development, The Heritage, in DC's Woodridge Neighborhood

The construction of the 6-story property is now complete, adding more contemporary and affordable living options to the community. Whitecrest is also offering buyers up to $10,000 in concessions* for the units, which are for sale exclusively by the MG Residential Sales Team.

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MG Residential, an arm of Brookland's The Menkiti Group, was joined by Whitecrest Real Estate, to celebrate the launch of The Heritage, a newly developed collection of modern condominiums starting in the mid $300's. The new development offers 1–2-bedroom units that range from 570 – 1050 square feet. The completion of this project marks a major milestone in the new development and momentum in Ward 5.

MG Residential Logo, the sales arm of The Menkiti Group (PRNewswire)

"The project was started late 2018 and took over 3 years to complete. Even through the chaos of COVID-19, we trooped through as we believed in the project," said the company's Director of Design, Maryam Kazmi. "We chose this project as we believed in the neighborhood and wanted to add value to this area and offer new modern living. This is an emerging neighborhood and we wanted to be part of its story."

The Heritage lies in the heart of Woodridge, a residential neighborhood located just north of the National Arboretum. The dynamic team of Whitecrest Real Estate always believed in the Woodridge neighborhood, but it was not until they began working in the area, that they realized its true potential.

"We were one of the first very few developers who started to invest in the neighborhood, about a decade ago in 2013 with a boutique style building," says real estate investor and Chief of Operations for Whitecrest , Reza Damani. "While working in Woodridge, we realized that it is not only a conveniently located and easily accessible neighborhood to various hot spots of Washington DC, but also amongst one of the safest and most affordable areas in the city."

The Heritage is conveniently located near a variety of the District's parks and amenities. Barnard Hill Park lies in the northwest corner of the neighborhood, providing 22 acres of open green space for walking or picnics. Also, near the neighborhood, the Dwight A. Mosley Playground and Taft Recreation Center have a large playground, several sports fields, a tennis court, and a basketball court. Although Woodridge lies in a residential area, its proximity to the city's main attractions is what gives this neighborhood its unique flexibility and advantage.

Whitecrest and MG Residential were joined by many Ward 5 residents and local businesses, resulting in a successful community event. Joe Dawson of Mission Mortgage and Lawrence Elliot of Prime Title sponsored the event and were also in attendance.

"We appreciate everyone who attended the official Grand Opening for The Heritage," says MG Residential's VP of Sales and top 1% of realtors nationwide, Lashika Mason. "We are truly overwhelmed by the constant outpouring of support from the community and look forward to seeing The Heritage's impact in Ward 5."

The Heritage is on one of the main arteries of the neighborhood, that runs into Washington, DC. The luxurious finishes combined with the extra effort that was taken to preserve the 100-year-old bank façade makes this beautiful building stand out. The Heritage is a well-built, high-end, and eco-friendly mixed-use condo building in a calm and inviting neighborhood that's a rare find in Washington, DC. The units are well-designed, efficiently built, and are offered at the most competitive prices available in the marketplace for brand-new condominiums.

"This is an exciting partnership with MG Residential and Whitecrest Development," says top producing realtor and Managing Director at MG Residential, Anthony Mason. "We are proud to be a part of this project and are looking forward to seeing the impact on the community as we strive to continue to fulfill our mission of transforming lives, careers, and communities through real estate."

To learn more about The Heritage and to schedule a tour of these beautiful new condos, please visit https://www.findhomesindmv.com/ or call 202.750.8000.

Ask about how you can save up to $10,000 in concessions! * Additional rules may apply. Subject to change without notice or obligation.

ABOUT WHITECREST REAL ESTATE

Whitecrest is a dynamic team of real estate investors composed of four key players:

Farid Khan serves as the President for Whitecrest Real Estate Company. His primary role is developing a vision for White crest real estate. He also Analyzes budgets and financial reports regularly, reviews and advises on contracts, and leads the company towards success.

Reza Damani serves as the Chief of Operation for Whitecrest Real Estate, providing executive management and overseeing all areas of a project from acquisition of raw land to design and development of all the company's construction projects. Mr. Damani is a licensed Class A builder in the Washington DC area with 20 plus years and over 150,000 total developed square feet in the Washington DC metro area. From site selection, through acquisition and construction, to occupancy, he offers comprehensive ground-up and build-to-suit development services for the region.

Syed Ali serves as the Chief financial Officer for Whitecrest Real estate and is responsible for tracking cash flow, financial planning, analyzing the company's financial strengths and weaknesses and proposing strategic direction. He is also responsible for maintaining relationships with bankers and investors.

Maryam Kazmi serves as the Director of Design for Whitecrest Real Estate. She oversees all design decisions and aesthetics of the project from the floor plans to the finishes. Her responsibilities include making all indoor and outdoor spaces functional, safe, and beautiful by determining space requirements and selecting essential and decorative items, such as colors, lighting, and materials to ensure a well-designed and cohesive look to the whole project.

ABOUT MG RESIDENTIAL

MG Residential is a premier sales team based in Washington, DC, with expertise providing residential and commercial real estate services to buyers, sellers, investors, and developers across Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Over the past 15+ years, MG Residential has had the privilege of serving over 3,000 families in the greater DMV region and has consistently been ranked within the top 100 teams nationally for Keller Williams.

Founded with the mission of transforming lives, careers, and communities through real estate, MG Residential is anchored by Bo and Kymber Menkiti and Anthony and Lashika Mason. Their goal is to close the gap on homeownership and create intergenerational wealth in the District of Columbia and throughout the greater DMV region. For more information, please visit https://www.findhomesindmv.com/.

Members of MG Residential team and Whitecrest Development pictured out front of The Heritage for the grand opening ceremony. From left to right: Anthony Mason, Managing Director at MG Residential; Lashika Mason, Vice President of Sales at MG Residential; Kymber Menkiti, President of Keller Williams Capital Properties; Maryam Kazmi, Director of Design at Whitecrest Real Estate; and Reza Damani, Chief of Operations at Whitecrest Real Estate. (PRNewswire)

