GOLF LEGEND SIR NICK FALDO LAUNCHES A PARTNERSHIP WITH DUNCAN TAYLOR SCOTCH WHISKY

HUNTLY, Scotland, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golfing legend Sir Nick Faldo has announced a unique collaboration with scotch whisky company Duncan Taylor and their Black Bull blend.

(PRNewsfoto/Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky) (PRNewswire)

'The Tale of Two Legends' series will celebrate Sir Nick's illustrious career and the whisky's highly acclaimed heritage in a series of exceptional whisky releases.

In a playing career that spanned over two decades, Sir Nick is famed for amassing 41 professional wins including 30 victories on the European Tour and an incredible six major championships: three Masters and three Open Championships. When he was ranked world number one, he held the position for an astounding 97 weeks and is now a highly respected commentator covering CBS, the Golf Channel as well as regularly featuring on the BBC's coverage of The Open Championship.

Faldo commented; "I have always loved scotch whisky and I've really enjoyed working with Euan Shand and his team at Duncan Taylor to create a range of specially crafted limited-edition Black Bull whiskies. Blending some of the finest aged spirits that they have in their portfolio, this special collection will relate to major milestone events in my professional golfing career."

Aberdeenshire based Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky recently launched two of the rarest whiskies they have ever released, both over 50 years old. Their Black Bull portfolio, which dates back to 1864, has picked up numerous accolades including the World's Best Blended Scotch from Whisky Magazine for their 40-year-old.

Chairman Euan Shand said; "There is much to celebrate this year for our company. Together with Sir Nick, we're proud to be launching some of the world's best whiskies, several of which have been maturing for decades in our warehouse. We've been working on this collaboration with Sir Nick for a while where we will produce some small batch whiskies that celebrate iconic times in his life. We look forward to showcasing what we have lined up, later this year."

MEDIA –

For further information or images, contact Susan Blair at 24 Keys on susan@24keys.co.uk or call (UK mobile) UK 077 6868 7224

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1822068/DT_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky