VARSITY SPIRIT TEAMS UP WITH GREAT WOLF LODGE TO CREATE "SNACK PASS" BENEFITING ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is proud to announce the creation and implementation of "Snack Pass" at Varsity Spirit Camps starting Summer 2022.

For the 17,000 athletes attending the 71 Varsity Spirit Summer Camps held at 10 Great Wolf Lodge Resorts across the country, teams now have the option to purchase "snack pass" as an add-on to their summer camp experience. Each snack pass includes an array of meal choices, exclusive discounts and for each one purchased, a $5 donation will be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®.

"The Snack Pass is an incredible addition to the Varsity Spirit Summer Camp experience at Great Wolf Lodge, and we are thrilled to collaborate on this amazing initiative to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "Varsity Spirit's mission of creating memorable experiences for young people fully aligns with our long-standing partnership with Great Wolf Lodge and St. Jude, and we are proud of the innovations created to continually elevate student experiences."

Varsity Spirit has been a proud partner of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital since 2011 and has raised over $11.5M since the beginning of their partnership. Varsity Spirit continues to implement the Team Up for St. Jude Spirited by Varsity Letter Writing Campaign as part of their summer camp curriculum, as well as promotes St. Jude Game Day for schools during the school year.

"We're thankful that Varsity Spirit is giving thousands of athletes around the country a purposeful opportunity to do good for others by generously giving back to the kids of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Creative fundraising campaigns like this one are helping advance the six-year, $11.5 billion – and growing – St. Jude strategic plan that includes tripling its global investment to help more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year."

The new Snack Pass initiative is special for Varsity Spirit and Great Wolf Lodge, because each $5 donation helps ensure that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Learn more about the Great Wolf Lodge – Snack Pass.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit, and Herff Jones. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

About Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. is North America's largest family of indoor waterpark resorts with 19 locations across North America. The centerpiece attraction at every Great Wolf Lodge is the expansive indoor waterpark featuring water slides, pools and play areas designed for every age and thrill level. Beyond the waterpark families can explore a host of additional attractions ranging from ropes courses and arcade games to miniature golf and family bowling, along with Great Wolf Lodge's exclusive interactive game, MagiQuest. The company is currently building it's 20th resort in Perryville, Maryland.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

