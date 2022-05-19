One community, two community, three community more: The Alliance portfolio grows again

One community, two community, three community more: The Alliance portfolio grows again

The Alliance is taking a giant leap toward global L&D domination with the launch of not one, but three new communities: Finance Alliance, Customer Marketing Alliance, and Go-to-Market Academy.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance is taking a giant leap toward global L&D domination with the launch of not one, but three new communities: Finance Alliance, Customer Marketing Alliance, and Go-to-Market Academy.

With communities like Product Marketing Alliance, Product-Led Alliance, and nine others growing to over 70,000 members, The Alliance have added three more to their portfolio.

Here's a snapshot of each:

The ultimate home for empowering finance professionals with the networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration opportunities required to excel in their existing roles… and beyond.

From intimate meetups to international conferences, free content, podcasts, courses, recruitment, and more, we bring finance professionals together to connect, share insights, and support each other's professional (and personal) growth.

Finance Alliance supports the Finance Directors/Managers of today to become the CFOs of tomorrow.

Serving the customer marketing community and the growth of associated roles so they grow in prominence, value, and demand.

Existing customers are often a company's greatest source of profit. And, customer marketers are the main driving force behind this growth, which means they need all the support they can get.

CMA's mission is to support customer marketing roles with all-encompassing resources and networking opportunities catered to various levels of seniority - throughout all stages of growth.

Go-to-Market Academy houses the certifications organizations need to optimize their go-to-market processes and grow in size, awareness, and revenue.

A successful go-to-market strategy requires input from many departments. GTM Academy supports collaboration between multiple departments by offering educational materials that ensure everyone's working from the same frameworks and best practices.

GTM's goal is to provide teams and organizations with everything they need to ensure streamlined, cohesive, and successful launches.

Looking ahead

The Alliance have two more new communities in the pipeline: Competitive Intelligence Alliance and Revenue Marketing Alliance.

Each community exists to provide education, collaboration, and peer-backed career progression opportunities for established and future job roles all over the world.

The mission is to create product portfolios that become an extension of an individual and organization's L&D strategy.

Put simply, The Alliance is redefining educational excellence one profession and community at a time.

Richard King, Founder & CEO of The Alliance, spoke: "We've experienced an insane amount of growth in the last 12 months in terms of both new communities and existing brands.

"For as long as there's demand for peer and professional development, we'll continue to build for and serve underrepresented, up-and-coming, and established roles.

"We've an incredible team and set of communities behind us and I speak on behalf of the entire organization when I say we can't wait to see what we can accomplish together."

The Alliance is the world's most forward-thinking professional development platform for high-growth organizations and individuals worldwide. Through market-leading accredited courses, unrivaled membership plans, industry-shaping reports, thriving communities, and first-class events, we're redefining the way companies access education and scale.

View original content:

SOURCE The Alliance