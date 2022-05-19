Mesquite Heat Fire Relief: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage to Evacuees

ABILENE, Texas, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents who have been displaced or impacted by the Mesquite Heat Fire near Abilene.

Evacuations have been issued for many Taylor County residents. As of Wednesday night, the fire was 10% contained and had burned more than 1,500 acres.

"Many roads are being closed and people are being asked to leave their homes," stated Rusty Freeze, U-Haul Company of West Texas president. "We want to support this community during a difficult time by providing a secure place for victims to store their belongings at no cost for one month."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Abilene

826 S. Clack St.

Abilene, TX 79605

(325) 698-0830

U-Haul Moving & Storage of San Angelo

1330 S. Koenigheim St.

San Angelo, TX 76903

(325) 655-0595

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

