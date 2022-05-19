eCarbon Closes Initial Funding Round to Launch New Blockchain Technology to Democratize Access to Carbon Emissions Allowance Programs

New blockchain technology designed to enable broad participation in carbon emissions allowance programs

HOUSTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eCarbon ("the Company"), a blockchain technology company focused on providing broader access to carbon emissions allowances and other environmental products, announced today that it has closed its initial funding round to develop a novel blockchain technology designed to enable users to access carbon emissions allowance products that have provenance on the Ethereum blockchain. Terms of the funding were not disclosed.

"At a time when countries and corporations have made greenhouse gas reduction a top priority, there is demand for blockchain-based carbon emissions allowance products that can enable users to participate in environmental programs, such as the European Union Environmental Trading System. It has proven difficult for people located outside of the European Union that are interested in participating in European carbon emissions allowance programs to do so in an accessible way," said Joshua Fernando, co-founder and CEO of eCarbon. "The mission of eCarbon is to democratize access to these carbon emissions allowance programs."

About eCarbon

eCarbon is focused on providing access to carbon emissions allowances and other environmental products through digital asset and blockchain technology. The Company is developing software designed to enable a broader swath of users to participate in carbon emissions allowance programs. For more information, visit www.eCarbon.org .

Press Inquiries:

Joshua Greenwald / Kristin Cwalinski

646-379-7971 / 603-475-3550

jgreenwald@kcsa.com / kcwalinski@kcsa.com

Additional Inquiries:

eCarbon@eCarbon.org

View original content:

SOURCE eCarbon / KCSA