Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Results

May. 19, 2022

CALGARY, AB, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("the meeting") on May 19, 2022.

During the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and approved all other items of business brought before the meeting. Voting results for all resolutions and advisory votes are below.

1.         Fixing the Number of Directors

The appointment of ten Board members for the ensuing year was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Against

Percent

247,177,526

99.55%

1,117,032

0.45%

2.         Election of Directors

The ten director nominees were elected. Votes were received as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Withheld

Percent

Barbara Munroe

243,769,294

98.17%

4,553,912

1.83%

Craig Bryksa

245,646,120

98.92%

2,677,086

1.08%

James E. Craddock

236,741,110

95.34%

11,582,096

4.66%

John P. Dielwart

211,879,892

85.32%

36,443,314

14.68%

Ted Goldthorpe

134,363,825

54.11%

113,959,381

45.89%

Mike Jackson

243,781,483

98.17%

4,541,723

1.83%

Jennifer F. Koury

242,740,823

97.75%

5,582,383

2.25%

François Langlois

244,481,850

98.45%

3,841,356

1.55%

Myron M. Stadnyk

245,538,738

98.88%

2,784,468

1.12%

Mindy Wight

244,677,557

98.53%

3,645,649

1.47%

The voting results for Mr. Ted Goldthorpe may be in response to the proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") recommendation that shareholders withhold from voting for Mr. Goldthorpe due to their assessment of overboarding. In contrast, the proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recommended shareholders vote in favour of Mr. Goldthorpe's election. Crescent Point believes in engaging with its shareholders and responding to their feedback. As such, the Company's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and Mr. Goldthorpe will work together to address these concerns. Mr. Goldthorpe is an independent director who brings extensive experience and knowledge to Crescent Point's Board.

3.         Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Crescent Point's auditor was approved. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Withheld

Percent

247,438,451

94.31%

14,930,668

5.69%

4.         Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The advisory vote to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation was supported by shareholders. Votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Against

Percent

238,481,252

96.05%

9,813,303

3.95%

The biographies of Crescent Point's Board members, details about its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and a recorded webcast from the meeting earlier today are available on www.crescentpointenergy.com. The full terms of each resolution voted on at the meeting can be found in the Company's latest information circular, which is also available on Crescent Point's website.

