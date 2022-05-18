TriNet Wins Two Stevie Awards for TriNet PeopleForce 2021

American Business Awards recognizes TriNet with two Stevie Awards for its second annual event designed to help small and medium-size businesses reimagine, rebuild and move forward

DUBLIN, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet , a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the company has won both a Gold and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the 20th Annual American Business Awards® (ABA). TriNet was among more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry. The awards were given for TriNet PeopleForce, TriNet's annual conference focused on business resiliency, transformation, agility and innovation for SMBs.

TriNet received a Gold Stevie® Award in the category of Conferences & Meetings – Conference and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the category of Corporate & Community - Customer Engagement Event. ABA judges of TriNet's entries—many of whom are entrepreneurs or leaders of SMBs—praised the event for addressing common SMB problems, highlighted the impressive speaker lineup and noted how moved they were by the 2021 event themes of bravery and resilience. Comments by judges described the event as "phenomenal," "high caliber" and "a great success."

"TriNet PeopleForce was created in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, to serve these businesses that pivoted their operations, pushed through one challenge after another, and made many sacrifices to succeed through the numerous trials," said Michael Mendenhall, TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer. "In 2021, we took this event to the next level with distinguished speakers, compelling content and insights to help them reimagine, rebuild and move forward."

"I am proud of my team that puts so much hard work and excellence into creating an award-winning event to help drive business success and bring incredible solutions to the entrepreneurs who need it," continued Mendenhall.

Moving from an entirely virtual conference in 2020, TriNet PeopleForce 2021 took place both virtually and in-person from New York City, bringing together a high-profile roster of prominent business leaders, public servants, educators, authors, influencers and health industry experts covering such topics as diversity, equity and inclusion, the great resignation, business resiliency, company culture and the future of work. Conversations, presentations and entertainment were focused on the themes of resilience, innovation and bravery.

The ABA is the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

