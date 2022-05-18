Inviz.tv Partners with Over 100 Influencers to Reach Millions, Driving Immediate Support for LGBTQ+ Community Amid Nationwide Legislative Attacks

"Countdown to Pride" Campaign to support GLAAD, The Trevor Project, and Project Contrast to Conclude with First-Ever Nationwide "Pride Eve" Celebration

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inviz.tv , an Invisible Narratives company, is partnering with over 100 creators, influencers, and artists to launch a nationwide campaign and celebration to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Nearly 40 states are considering legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community, with hundreds of anti-LGBTQ+ bills filed already in 2022. This year's "Countdown to Pride" campaign is a digital telethon powered by Invisible Narratives' creative partners and social media influencers, encouraging millions of followers to support organizations fighting for the LGBTQ+ community.

Over 20 different Pride flags representing a broad array of LGTBQ+ identity groups are available for purchase at Inviz.tv. All donations and proceeds will benefit Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (" GLAAD "), The Trevor Project , and Project Contrast .

There is not only an urgent need to support these and other organizations, but also to show our full support for the LGBTQ+ community, and to celebrate love. Pride has spread nationwide, with events spanning the month of June and beyond. That is why May 31st this year, and each year going forward, will be "Pride Eve" – an opportunity to celebrate Pride together as a nation, counting down to 12:00 AM on June 1st to signal the official start of Pride Month.

Because not all LGBTQ+ community members and allies can be in the same place at the same time to countdown to Pride Month, Invisible Narratives is bringing everyone together by launching a first-of-its-kind celebration across social media platforms – a decentralized broadcast that will be streamed across TikTok, Instagram, and Youtube. Additionally, Inviz.tv is working with creators, influencers, and artists including Raven Symone, Big Freedia, Nyle DiMarco, Adelaine Morin, Josh Zilberberg, Loey Lane, Brooklynne Webb, Nikita Dragun, and others - to help spread the word about Pride Eve. The company is partnering with Jake Webb, President and Founder of Slash Management and Studios, and Range Media Partners to produce the broadcast program.

Invisible Narratives will also be hosting an in-person VIP event to celebrate Pride Eve, with the creators, influencers, and artists who are championing the cause. DJ Alex Chapman will perform live at this first-ever celebration on May 31st at Poppy Nightclub in West Hollywood where the stars will countdown to Pride Month together.

Invisible Narratives launched in 2018 as an opportunity to eliminate the gatekeeping, red tape, and slow pace of traditional media giants. At a time when the digital landscape was becoming more decentralized, Invisible Narratives began building a direct-to-fan platform designed to empower creators.

"At Invisible Narratives, many of our friends, family, and talent we work with are members of the LGBTQ+ community. When one of our concerned creative directors expressed the urgent need for a unifying Pride celebration, it became clear we needed to rally collectively to cement this moment in history. We have a platform and thus the responsibility to take action against hate by spreading love," said Catherine McEvoy, Co-President of Invisible Narratives. "Pride Eve is an opportunity to illustrate that it is possible to mobilize quickly and drive authentic advocacy by empowering influencers to speak out and motivate their audiences. There is no better time and no better purpose."

Now more than ever, this community needs our support. An event and campaign of this caliber typically requires a year to plan and execute. Given the urgency of the moment, Invisible Narratives is organizing and launching Pride Eve and the campaign to raise funds for GLAAD, The Trevor Project, and Project Contrast in under 60 days.

"This has been a very tough year for the LGBTQ+ community and we are excited to partner with Invisible Narratives during this critical time on the first-ever Pride Eve celebration," said Anthony Allen Ramos, GLAAD Vice President of Communications and Talent. "At a time when Pride flags are even being politicized and banned in educational and corporate spaces, now is the time to reclaim them for what they are: a symbol of love, acceptance, and resilience. We hope this celebration will unite the LGBTQ+ community and allies, while also helping to spread love and acceptance across the nation."

To learn more about Pride Eve and to #RaiseYourFlag visit Inviz.tv .

About Invisible Narratives

Founded by former DreamWorks and Paramount Pictures Executive, Adam Goodman, Invisible Narratives is a next-generation shopping and entertainment company. Sitting at the intersection of the creator economy, the crypto economy, and the entertainment business, Invisible Narratives is designed for today's audience, one that does not want to pay for content but to invest in people, culture, and drops.

About GLAAD

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.

About Range Media Partners

Range Media Partners was founded in September 2020 with the mission of partnering with the world's most creatively ambitious minds to build cultural capital. Range's Managing Partners have formed a strategically curated group of leaders across talent representation, production, activism, brand storytelling, venture strategy, and Web 3. With clientele spanning film, television, music, literary, tech, and activism, Range's thoughtful approach to representation is at the forefront of a vibrant new cultural era that is dynamic, diverse, and engaged. Range guides exceptional talent into unlocking their full global value in all businesses and amplifies truly remarkable voices across every part of the entertainment ecosystem.

About Slash Management and Studios

Slash Management & Studios, Inc. is a talent management firm representing multi-talented artists reaching a broad digital fan base. The firm offers full-service talent management with a focus in music TV/Film Development, endorsements, and licensing/brand-building. The company was founded in 2019 by Jake Webb, Heinz Holba, and Karine Roman. Slash Studios clients include Nikita Dragun, Pressley Hosbach, Tati Mitch, Dinah Jane, Loey Lane, Snitchery, Princess Mae, and more.

