Alteryx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 23 at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET

Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 8 at 3:05 p.m. PT / 6:05 p.m. ET

The presentations will be webcast live and a replay will be available for a limited time. Please visit our "News & Events" section on the company's investor relations website at https://investor.alteryx.com for webcast links and presentation times.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, the Analytics Automation company, is focused on enabling every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of analytics automation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit http://www.alteryx.com.

