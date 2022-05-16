NSF and SCNM's School of Nutrition Collaborate on New Best-in-Class Master of Science Program

The Executive Master of Science in Nutrition Business Leadership Degree Enhances its Curriculum Through Partnership with Global Standards Leader

TEMPE, Ariz., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences (SCNM) is pleased to announce a one-of-a-kind course created by a collaboration between NSF, the global leader in health standards, and the School of Nutrition's Executive Master of Science in Nutrition Business Leadership (MSNBL) program. The curriculum is designed exclusively for emerging and existing nutrition industry leaders and is the first-ever Master's degree program with integrated regulatory compliance training.

Developed with input from global natural products industry experts and thought-leaders, this one-of-a-kind online degree program equips graduates with the essential evidence-based, nutrition, business, and regulatory knowledge that adds immediate value to their organizations and careers. This collaboration, which pairs NSF's expertise in global regulatory standards for the natural products industry with the School of Nutrition's expertise in transformative and engaging online education, has led to the development of a course designed exclusively for emerging and existing nutrition industry leaders. It is truly a degree built by the industry, for the industry.

Entitled The Food and Supplement Industry Policies and Regulations, the course is a core part of the MSNBL curriculum. It provides students an in-depth understanding of the natural food and supplement industry policies and regulations including Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP), FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), preventive controls, and international standards. The class will be offered for the first time in the spring quarter beginning in May 2022.

"We are honored to collaborate with the remarkable team at NSF to create this important course for the already impactful MSNBL degree program," said Dr. Gena E. Kadar, DC, MS.MEdL, CNS, founding dean of SCNM's School of Nutrition. "It is always exciting to see industry and academia converge in such a positive manner to benefit students. NSF literally sets the standard for quality, and their meaningful contribution to our curriculum helps us meet our commitment to prepare confident and competent evidence-based leaders who are ready to meet the unique and dynamic needs of the natural products industry."

NSF is globally recognized as a leader in human health standards. It provides certifications that help protect food, water, consumer products and the environment. In addition, the company offers testing and inspections, training and education, and standards development for public health, environment, and sustainability.

"The natural products industry is an exciting frontier. As a trusted expert in education on natural food and dietary supplement industry policies and regulations, we're proud to play a part in developing global health leaders in this field," said Casey Coy, Senior Manager, Training and Consulting, Dietary Supplements and Cosmetics/Personal Care, NSF. "Working with SCNM to mold the minds of the nation's brightest helps ensure the ethical standards-based future consumers deserve."

The online Executive Master of Science in Nutrition Business Leadership degree is geared toward busy working professionals looking to advance their career and distinguish themselves in their field. The program trains individuals in the nutritional sciences, supply/value chain, regulations, and leadership and management—all specific to the multi-billion-dollar natural foods and dietary supplement industry. Graduates are uniquely trained to respond to the nutrition industry's need for evidence-based leaders who can apply the quadruple bottom line framework of People, Planet, Profits, and Purpose to improve organizational performance.

About Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences

SCNM is a school of medicine and health sciences grounded in naturopathic principles. Dedicated to the ideal that everyone deserves high-quality healthcare, we engage students in rigorous, innovative academic programs, discover and expand knowledge, and empower individuals and communities to achieve optimal health. Our vision is a world that embraces the healing power of nature.

About NSF

NSF (nsf.org) is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences, and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality, and Indoor Environment.

NSF's health sciences services include training and education, consulting, clinical research, regulatory guidance, corporate compliance and, separately, auditing, GMP and GLP analytical testing, DNA testing, certification, and R&D for the pharma biotech, medical device, and dietary supplement industries throughout the product lifecycle.

