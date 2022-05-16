Hagerty Adds New Vice President of Brand Communications

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to its growing senior leadership team, Hagerty (HGTY) today announced the hiring of Candace Mueller as Vice President of Brand Communications.

In her role, Mueller will oversee all external brand and business communications, including corporate reputation, executive communications and thought leadership initiatives to reinforce Hagerty's position as a leading automotive lifestyle brand. Her focus will be increasing the visibility of Hagerty's membership offerings, partnerships and events, as well as the company's overall business strategy, purpose and impact.

"As Hagerty expands its reach in the automotive lifestyle space, one of our most important priorities is to effectively communicate and engage with our members, car enthusiasts and investors," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO at Hagerty. "Candace's brand-building and storytelling experience across multiple sectors will be invaluable to us."

Mueller is an accomplished senior executive with more than 20 years of experience across higher education, hospitality and consumer packaged goods. Her areas of expertise include communications strategy, brand public relations, strategic partnerships, social media management, issues management, employee communications and community relations.

Prior to joining Hagerty, Mueller helped establish the first brand-building communications function at the University of Chicago, introducing new strategic and creative communication initiatives that elevated the university's brand. She spent a decade overseeing corporate and brand communications for Hyatt Hotels and PepsiCo's Quaker Oats. She also worked at top PR agencies, including Weber Shandwick and Cramer-Krasselt.

"It's an exciting time to join Hagerty during a pivotal phase in the company's growth and innovation journey," said Mueller. "I look forward to increasing our reach and engagement to better serve existing members and grow excitement among the next generation of car enthusiasts."

About Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, The Amelia, the Detroit Concours d'Elegance, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorlux, RADwood, the Hagerty Drivers Foundation and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current intentions, expectations, or beliefs regarding the business. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may be outside of our control. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements include: (i) our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the subject of this press release; (ii) our ability to compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain members; and (iii) the other risks and uncertainties listed in our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2022. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in our other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in those filings is important in order to fully understand our reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

